The June Yard of the Month has been awarded to Barbara and John Pataky (7050 Woodsong). They designed and built their home in 2008. They moved to Waterford Plantation from New York’s Hudson Valley in late 2009. They started with minimal landscaping and over a two to three year time frame designed and added additional plantings each year. They always intended to plant a variety of palms because they wanted something that they could not grow in the Northeast. Congratulations Barbara and John. They have been awarded a gift certificate and a photo of their home with our sign. Do you see a yard to nominate for July? Please email the events committee the properties you think should be recognized for this award (eventscommittee@waterfordmb.com).
Please welcome Michael Baker and Keith Davidson, who have been appointed to the Waterford Plantation Board of Directors. They are filling the seats of John Gurley and Steve Williams. These seats will be valid until the April 2022 annual meeting.
There is a survey (not a vote) to consider adding a bocce court. Responses are open until June 30 on TownSq. The results of the survey will be considered by the BOD as an added amenity. Again, this is not a vote.
The board of directors is also preparing for an open meeting of the board on July 27 at the
Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Please mark your calendar for 7 p.m.
The events committee had happy hour on June 18 with two food trucks. There was a special menu for the children as an end-of-school celebration. There were many new faces. The pool was enjoyed by all.
Come on down, meet your neighbors and have some fun. The next happy hour is
scheduled for July 2 at 5 p.m.
If you have birthdays or anniversaries that you wish to share with your neighbors, please email me with names and dates.
The Carolina Forest Civic Association’s next meeting is 7 p.m. July 21 at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. The scheduled speaker will Brian Argo, the CFO of Conway Medical Center. He will be introducing the many services available to all. CFCA business members are encouraged to attend and tell us about your business. Is there a topic or speaker everyone would want to hear about at our meetings? If so, please email the board at BOD@cf-ca.org and tell us! Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website www.cf-ca.org.
Questions or concerns and may be addressed on the website or by emailed to the board at BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation Board of Directors continues to address issues throughout the community.
Recent BOD meeting minutes and financials have been updated to TownSq.
If you see something, say something. Contact Waccamaw Management (843-903-9551 or 843-237-9551), which is manned 24/7/365 for emergency issues. Standard homeowner Inquiries (such as pool passes, waivers or payments) will be addressed during normal business hours. If you do not have the TownSq application, you can email to info@waccamawmanagement.com. All concerns will remain confidential.
Updates on activities, policies and forms (modifications or committee volunteering forms) are available on the TownSq application. Please also advise Waccamaw Management of any changes in telephone or email contact information for emergency purposes. We welcome those new to the neighborhood.
