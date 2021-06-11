The Waterford Plantation Board of Directors invites all homeowners to a town hall on June 23 from 6-7 p.m. It will be on the basketball court of the amenity center. This is not a BOD meeting but an opportunity to meet your board and committee representatives.
Please bring your own lawn chair and let us all meet to discuss ideas and to sign up for committees for our future.
Volunteers are invited to join the following committees: amenities/pool, Firewise, grounds, modifications and ponds/fountain. The volunteer committee form is also on TownSq.
The board of directors is also preparing for an open meeting on July 27 at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. More details will be available on TownSq once a site and time are confirmed.
The pool is open. If anyone sees issues of concern, please contact Waccamaw Management or open a request on TownSq.
Waterford‘s Yard of the Month will be starting in June. Please email the events committee to nominate properties you think should be recognized for this award. The committee can be reached at eventscommittee@waterfordmb.com.
If you have birthdays or anniversaries that you wish to share with your neighbors, please email me with names and dates.
The Carolina Forest Civic Association’s next meeting is 7 p.m.
June 16 at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
The scheduled speaker will be state Rep. Tim McGinnis, R-Carolina Forest. CFCA business members are encouraged to attend and tell us about your business.
Is there a topic or speaker everyone would want to hear about at our meetings? If so, please email the board at BOD@cf-ca.org and tell us.
It is amazing to look at the growth of Carolina Forest and the projected future growth, proposed projects and traffic.
Looking at all of it brings so many issues that we all should be aware of and promote for our future. Are you familiar with the Carolina Forest Civic Association? Are you a member?
What issues are important to you?
Let us make Carolina Forest the community we all want to live and prosper in not only for us, but our children and grandchildren.
Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website www.cf-ca.org.
Questions or concerns and may be addressed on the website or by emailing the board at BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
The June meeting of the Friends of the Carolina Forest Library was Monday in the library’s large meeting room.
If you’re interested in getting involved in the future, please contact them. They always welcome new members to support our library in our community.
I am excited to see Ace Hardware is setting up to open soon. It will be great not to have to go out onto U.S. 501 and have a local hardware store.
I see a new store called SweetBerry also coming into the same area. There are many new businesses coming into the Carolina Forest community.
Please support our local businesses.
