Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. for a Trunk or Table and Treat on the tennis/basketball courts at the amenity center for Halloween.
The events committee is asking for volunteers to decorate, host a table and provide bagged treats for the safety of others.
Late update: Pool waivers must be on file with Waccamaw Management to attend the event.
Mama Cass held a Life Expressions sign-painting fundraiser at Sam Snead’s on Oct. 19 with about 15 people in attendance. Mama Cass volunteers also had a raffle and door prizes.
Thank you to Barbara Stone and Marilyn Maloney for a fun event and an opportunity to meet new people. If you missed this, plan on attending the next event on Nov. 9.
November events include a ladies’ luncheon Nov. 4 at Lil Tokyo at 11:30 a.m., a Life Expressions sign party Nov. 9 at Sam Sneads from 4-6 p.m., and a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at the amenity center at 11 a.m. Pool waivers will be required to access the cabana area.
The December event is scheduled to be a Holiday Floral on Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person to create the perfect centerpiece for your holiday table. There are only 26 spaces available and location will be provided when you sign up.
Email Holly at Holly30@aol.com to join the fun.
The events committee is asking for volunteers for a golf cart parade, and your suggestions to volunteer, to host or help for all events.
Contact Holly or TownSq for details.
The 2020 annual meeting of the Carolina Forest Civic Association is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. There will be an election for opening seats on the board of directors.
There are three terms for two years each and one one-year term. These seats are currently held by Michael Ritchie, Herman “Woody” Wood, Beth Bellew and Norm Fay.
We welcome nominations from the membership. Email a nomination telling us about your background and why you wish to be a part of this working organization on behalf of the community.
The board of directors attends multiple meetings per month including a board of directors’ meeting, a monthly meeting and committee liaison meetings.
Voting is in person only on Nov. 18. Please note the time change to 7 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required to be worn per SC DHEC and Horry County guidelines.
With questions as to protocols, review the Horry County website.
Voting is eligible to paid members of the CFCA. Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website, www.cf-ca.org.
Questions, concerns and nominations for this election may be addressed on the website or by email to the BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation board of directors continues to address issues throughout the community. Please review notices, minutes, financial reports and more on the TownSq application.
If you see something, say something. Contact Waccamaw Management at 843-903-9551, which is manned 24/7/365 for emergency issues.
Standard homeowner Inquiries, such as about pool passes, waivers or payments, will be addressed during normal business hours. All concerns will remain confidential.
Updates on activities, policies, minutes, financial reports and forms including modifications or committee volunteering forms, are available on the TownSq application.
Please also advise Waccamaw Management of any changes in telephone or email contact information for emergency purposes.
If you do not do the TownSq application or have internet, please ask a neighbor to give you copies of updates.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood and invite you to share items of interest to WaterfordNews Mb@aol.com.
