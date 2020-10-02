The Waterford Plantation community yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. To participate, tie a balloon to your mailbox. It would also be helpful for those who live in a cul-de-sac to put a sign out on their corner leading shoppers to their home.
For the last 13 years, Mama Cass Cat Spay/Neuter has provided a valuable, necessary service to the Carolina Forest area.
They have spayed/neutered over 1,000 cats and kittens. They have also re-homed and neutered 99% of the cats at IHOP. At Kroger and the vicinity, 95% of the cats have been spayed/neutered, and adoptable cats have been placed in homes. Many of you have adopted some of our cats, which were fully vetted when you adopted them. Now they need your help. Funds from the spring sale have been depleted. They are unable to have a fall sale because of COVID and other health issues within the group.
Therefore, they are asking for community support. These volunteers have all put personal funding into the program but still need help. Whatever you can contribute to keep this program continuing would be greatly appreciated. If no one helps, this program will cease to exist.
Anyone who can help may send a check made out to Marilyn Maloney, 3308 Golden Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 or PayPal . All funds received will be used for spay/neuter of feral cats.
A big thank you goes out to Holly Tedaldi, chair of Waterford Plantation’s event committee, and her volunteers for hosting a luncheon on Sept. 23 at Clark’s Chop House in Little River.
There were about 40 ladies in attendance who all enjoyed the food, an outside view, gift and the first social event since COVID-19.
The ladies hope these will continue. Interested in helping or hosting an event? Contact the event committee via the TownSq app for Waterford.
The next Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, subject to appropriate health protocols, at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
Please note the time change to 7 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required to be worn per SCDHEC and Horry County guidelines. The speaker is yet to be determined.
The annual meeting of the CFCA is scheduled for Nov. 18. There will be an election for opening seats on the board of directors.
Membership forms for the CFCA are on the organization’s website. HOA boards of directors are asked to forward details on leasing costs of light poles and fixtures to the CFCA for the Santee Cooper volunteer committee.
This strong group of volunteers has started discussions with Santee Cooper about future pole costs and more which affect every HOA in our community.
Get your BOD to forward details to address future costs. Legislation is being reviewed in Columbia to be pre-filed for the 2021 legislative session.
Questions or concerns may be addressed on the website or by email the . This is our community, get involved.
Reminder, are you registered to vote?
There are political seats up for election in November. This is our opportunity to get support for the needs of Carolina Forest. We will need everyone to get out and vote.
Your Waterford Plantation board of directors continues to address issues throughout the community.
There is a new website application for HOA notices and information at TownSq.
If you see something, say something. At Waterford, the first email or call should be to Waccamaw Management at 849-903-9551 for emergency issues only 24/7.
Standard homeowner inquiries such as payments, pool passes, etc., will be addressed during normal business hours Monday through Friday.
All concerns will remain confidential and will be addressed as necessary.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood. So, this is a week in our community. Step up and get involved.
WaterfordNewsmb @aol.com is my email address.
