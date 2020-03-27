Editor’s note: This will be the last community column for several weeks as the newspaper responds to the impact of COVID-19. The column will return.
Have you signed up for the new Waterford Plantation app? It is called TownSq. A letter was sent to all homeowners recently. Please download the app via the app store on your computer or smart phone as there are updated notices for all homeowners to review.
Over the past week, the issue of how this coronavirus public health challenge is impacting our community has emerged as a critical topic of conversation. Based on the government’s recommendation for social distancing, the board of directors has decided it is in everyone’s best interest to postpone the annual meeting scheduled for April 20.
Once we receive guidance that the situation has improved and our meeting can take place, you will receive a formal 30-day notice of this meeting along with a proxy to vote at that time.
Until then, the current board of directors will remain in place. We are committed to each homeowner’s health and safety and look forward to meeting when the air clears.
If you should have any questions or concerns in the meantime, please email info@waccamaw management.com or call them directly at 843-903-9551.
In response to the continuing spread and threat of COVID-19, the fitness room will be closed immediately and remain closed until further notice. Also, the email address for BOD@waterfordmb.com has been discontinued. To reach our BOD through Waccamaw Management, email info@waccamawmanagement.com.
The next Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting is scheduled for April 15 at 6 p.m.at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. The speaker will be Sandy Martin, postponed from our March meeting. The CFCA and the family of the late Joe DeFeo announce the last Carolina Forest High School scholarships for the Joe DeFeo Memorial Scholarship are now available.
There will be two scholarships of $2,500 each to be awarded to 2020 graduating seniors at CFHS.
Applications will be online at www.cf-ca.org and available through the school’s guidance office.
Encourage students, grandchildren, friends, and neighbors to apply. The new deadline is April 17.
The civic association is your voice in these unincorporated areas. It is our vision for a better tomorrow by involving every HOA board of directors and our residents, not only in our community but at the polls.
We must continue to tell those elected that the issues of this continually-growing community need to be addressed and funded.
This includes the extension of Gardner Lacy Road to International Drive and an interchange at S.C. 31 and Revolutionary War Way, plus more public safety such as police, fire, EMS and more.
There are political seats up for election in November. This is our opportunity to get support for the needs of Carolina Forest. We will need everyone to get out and vote.
Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website, www.cf-ca.org.
HOA boards of directors are asked to forward details on your leasing costs of light poles and fixtures to the CFCA for the Santee Cooper volunteer committee. Get your BOD to forward details to address future costs.
There are updates to the website. Questions or concerns may be addressed on the website or by email to BOD@cf-ca.org.
This is our community, get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation board of directors continues to address issues throughout the community. There is a new website application for HOA notices and information at TownSq. The email address to contact the BOD is now info@waccamawmanangement.com. Again, the previous BOD email address has been discontinued.
If you see something, say something. At Waterford, the first email or call should be to WaccamawManagement Company at 843-903-9551 for emergency issues only. Standard homeowner inquiries about payments, pool passes, etc., will be addressed during normal business hours Monday through Friday.
All concerns will remain confidential and will be addressed as necessary. Updates on activities within the community, governing documents, policies, forms and more are available for homeowners’ access at no charge.
Waccamaw Management needs to be advised of changes in phone numbers, email addresses, etc. as they are important to contact you in case of emergency. Please share this information with your Waterford neighbors and friends and encourage them to sign up on the new app for future updates. If you are not on the internet, ask a neighbor or friend to give you copies of updates.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood.So, this is a week in our community, step up and get involved. WaterfordNewsmb@aol.com is my email address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.