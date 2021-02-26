The first notification of the annual meeting of the Waterford Plantation Homeowners Association has been mailed.
The annual meeting has been scheduled for April 19 at 7 p.m. (note the time change, TownSq has a different time) at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. A request has been made to have an open meeting of the board of directors and a meet-the-candidates event prior to the return of proxies/ballots. There will be three seats up for election at the annual meeting.
The events committee has posted about decorating for St Patrick’s Day. Please read their notice on TownSq. Volunteers are also being sought for various committees. Please go to TownSq to read current board of directors meeting minutes, financial documents and other notices for homeowner review.
Have you all heard about the application by Plum Branch to rezone two strips of land along Gardner Lacy for 113 townhomes? This application was scheduled to be reviewed by the Horry County Planning Commission at a Thursday workshop but the item was deffered. The commission’s recommendation will eventually be forwarded to county council, which has the final say in the rezoning. Concerns about this issue can be sent to TindallN@horrycounty.org. Please be advised that planning commission and county council meetings have been virtual due to pandemic protocols. This is not in our best interest as we have been able to go in person during past issues and show strength in numbers. This topic is being discussed on Facebook as well in local media outlets. Please get involved as this will affect us all. My email is listed below for your support.
The next meeting of the Carolina Forest Civic Association Board of Directors is scheduled for March 17. A speaker will be announced later. CFCA business members are encouraged to attend and tell us about your business.
Are you familiar with the Carolina Forest Civic Association? Are you a member? What issues are important to you? Let us make Carolina Forest the community we all want to live and prosper in not only for us, but our children and grandchildren. Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website (www.cf-ca.org). Questions or concerns may be addressed on the website or by emailing BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation Board of Directors continues to address issues throughout the community. Your BOD is currently discussing opening the pool. Want to help? Contact via TownSq.
If you see something, say something. Contact Waccamaw Management (843-903-9551) which is manned 24/7/365 for emergency issues. Standard homeowner inquiries such as questions about pool passes, waivers or payments can be addressed during normal business hours.
All concerns will remain confidential. Updates on activities, policies, minutes, financial reports and forms (modifications or committee volunteering forms) are available on the TownSq application.
Please also advise Waccamaw Management of any changes in telephone or email contact information for emergency purposes. If you do not use the TownSq app or need help, please ask a neighbor to give you copies of updates.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood and invite you to share items of interest to WaterfordNewsMb@aol.com.
