The community writers are coming back and will be able to present columns starting with this edition.
We have all been going through new uncharted waters this year and hope we will be able to find a new normal. I know we all are not sure what that may be, but being cocooned, we have learned about new opportunities and internet connectivity.
Have you signed up for the new Waterford Plantation app? It is called TownSq. Please download the app via the app store on your computer or smart phone. There are updated notices for all homeowners to review. The BOD does not respond to other media platforms.
There was a Waterford town hall held on Friday, Sept. 18. Attendance was light due to short notice, Friday evening time frame, weather and the start of the Jewish New Year. May the blessings of Rosh Hashanah bring us all a new year of better health, success and prosperity.
There were many issues discussed. The BOD was asked to upload notes from the event on TownSq for those unable to attend to review. Homeowners pushed for this event, more transparency, and more open events to discuss issues. The BOD had mentioned one had been discussed for October, but due to homeowner comments, met on Friday.
Got issues? Advise them via TownSq or info@waccamawmanagement.com .
The seventh annual fall neighborhood food drive was Saturday, Sept. 19 and supported Churches Assisting People food bank in Conway and Catholic Charities. Waterford Plantation has stepped up to support this local charitable drive. Co-chairs Elwin and Jackie Miles reported it was a great turnout and the largest ever. We are all so grateful to live with giving neighbors. Thank you to all who participated whether it was mailbox donations, cash donations, etc. We all made a difference. Elwin and Jackie thank you all.
The next Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, subject to appropriate health protocols, at 6 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
Social distancing and masks will be required to be worn per SCDHEC and Horry County guidelines. The speaker is yet to be determined.
The CFCA and the family of the late Joe DeFeo announced in June the winners of the final scholarship were Andrew Pauley and Kaitlyn Kulick. The scholarships, $2,500 each, were forwarded to each of their schools and the balance of $2,000 was sent to our 2019 winner, Tiffany Davis, to close out the awards. The annual meeting of the CFCA is scheduled for Nov. 18. There will be an election for the board of directors. Please consider getting involved in your Carolina Forest community.
The Carolina Forest Civic Association is your voice in these unincorporated areas. We envision having a better tomorrow by involving every HOA board of directors and our residents not only in our community but at the polls. We must continue to tell those elected that the issues of this growing community need to be addressed and funded.
This includes the extension of Gardner Lacy Road to International Drive and an interchange at S.C. 31 and Revolutionary War Way plus more public safety such as police, fire, EMS.
There are political seats up for election in November. This is our opportunity to get support for the needs of Carolina Forest. We will need everyone to get out and vote. Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website, www.cf-ca.org.
HOA boards of directors are asked to forward details on your leasing costs of light poles and fixtures to the CFCA for the Santee Cooper volunteer committee. This strong group of volunteers has started discussions with Santee Cooper about future pole costs and more which are affecting each HOA in our community.
Get your BOD to forward details to address future costs. There have also been updates to the website, please check them out. Questions or concerns may be addressed on the website or by email to BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation board of directors continues to address issues throughout the community.
There is a new website application for HOA notices and information at TownSq. The email address to contact the BOD will now be info@waccamawmanangement.com. The previous BOD email address has been discontinued.
If you see something, say something. At Waterford, the first email or call should be to Waccamaw Management Company at 843-903-9551 for emergency issues only 24/7. Standard homeowner inquiries such as payments, pool passes, etc. will be addressed during normal business hours Monday through Friday. All concerns will remain confidential and will be addressed as necessary. Updates on activities within the community, governing documents, policies, forms and more are available for homeowner access at no charge. Waccamaw Management needs to be advised of changes in phone numbers, email addresses, etc. as they are important to contact you in case of emergency. Please share this information with your Waterford neighbors and friends and encourage them to sign up on the new app for future updates.
If you are not on the internet, please ask a neighbor or friend to give you copies of updates.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood.
So, this is a week in our community, step up and get involved.
WaterfordNewsmb @aol.com is my email address.
