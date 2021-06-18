Reminder: There is Town Hall from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Rain date is scheduled for June 24 (same time and place). It will be on the basketball court of the Amenities Center. This is not a BOD meeting but an opportunity to meet your Board of Directors and Committee Representatives. Please bring your own lawn chair and let us all meet to discuss ideas and to sign up for committees for our future. Volunteers are invited to join the following committees: amenities/pool, firewise, grounds, modifications, and ponds/fountain). Forms will be on hand at the Town Hall but it is also on TownSq. TownSq is the Waterford Plantation HOA medium to hear what is happening and how you can advise of issues seen within our community.
There is a survey (not a vote) to consider adding a bocce court. Please go to TownSq and vote. The results will be considered by the BOD as an added amenity. Again, this is not a vote.
The Board of Directors is also preparing for an open meeting of the board on Tuesday, July 27 at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Please mark your calendar for 7 p.m.
The events committee invites all to happy hour on June 18 at 5 p.m. at the amenities center.
The pool is open, if anyone sees issues of concern, please contact Waccamaw Management or open a request on TownSq.
Waterford‘s yard of the month was started in June. We hope to post winners in the future. We did not get notification prior to closure of the column for this week’s edition. Do you see a yard to nominate for July? Please email the events committee the properties you think should be recognized for this award (EventsCommittee@waterfordmb.com).
Thank you again to Waterford’s WHIP Team (Waterford Helpers in Public Sanitation) were out on our roadways this past weekend picking up litter with the Beautify Carolina Forest teams. They meet at 8 a.m. on Gardner Lacy Road near the Waterford entrance where supplies are provided, including bags, gloves, pickers and orange vests. Those of you who have a regular area and want to start early please just let them know. This is a community effort as they join residents from South Creek, Clear Pond, Covington Lakes, Spring Lake and Brighton Lakes to clean up Gardner Lacy Road, Postal Way, Gateway Drive, Renee Drive, Carolina Exchange and Carolina Commercial Road. They are welcoming volunteers. Consider helping our community.
If you have birthdays or anniversaries that you wish to share with your neighbors, please email me with names and dates.
The Carolina Forest Civic Association’s next meeting is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the recreation center. The scheduled speaker will Brian Argo, CEO of Conway Medical Center, introducing the many services available to all. CFCA business members are encouraged to attend and tell us about your business. Is there a topic or speaker everyone would want to hear about at our meetings? If so, please email BOD@cf-ca.org and tell us! It is amazing to look at the growth of Carolina Forest and estimated growth in the future, proposed projects and traffic. Looking at all of it brings so many issues that we all should be aware of and promote for our future. Are you aware of the Carolina Forest Civic Association, are you a member? What issues are important to you? Let us make Carolina Forest the community we all want to live and prosper in not only for us, but our children and grandchildren. Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website, www.cf-ca.org. Questions or concerns may be addressed on the website or by email to the BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation Board of Directors continues to address issues throughout the community.
Recent BOD meeting minutes and financials have been updated to TownSq.
If you see something, say something. Contact Waccamaw Management at 843-903-9551 or 843-237-9551, which is manned 24/7/365 for emergency issues. Standard homeowner inquiries, such as pool passes, waivers or payments, will be addressed during normal business hours. If you do not have the TownSq application, you can email to info@waccamawmanagement.com. All concerns will remain confidential.
Updates on activities, policies, and forms (modifications or committee volunteering forms) are available on the TownSq application.
Please also advise Waccamaw Management of any changes in telephone or email contact information for emergency purposes. We welcome those new to the neighborhood and invite you to share items of interest to WaterfordNewsMb@aol.com.
