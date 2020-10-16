The Waterford Plantation community yard sale was held on Saturday, Oct. 10. The weather was warm and sunny. It had started out a bit cloudy earlier in the day. Traffic seemed lighter than in past events. Attendees asked for a list or map to point them to participants and why it was not promoted more in the newspaper ads. I heard several participants had a lot of activity. I hope all were able to enjoy the day and send their treasures on to others.
Come support Mama Cass Spay/Neuter at their sign-making party. The event will be Monday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. at Sam Snead’s. You will choose a sign to make from dozens of examples. The cost is $30 and $10 of your registration fee will go to Mama Cass.
If you are considering attending this event, sign up ASAP using this link: https://bstonelifeexpressionsdecor.regfox.com/mama-cass-fundraiser. You must register in advance to attend. There will be raffles and a beautiful hand-carved Santa as a door prize. Should be a fun event. We can also order food and drinks.
If there are not at least 15 people, it will have to be canceled. This event is open to all. You just need to register using the link above. Come meet new people and have fun.
Next up, come join a Paint-A-Party on Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. at Sam Snead’s. Cost is $30 per person and includes painting a holiday VW truck with a wreath on a 11x14 acrylic canvas. Contact Tracy Jones at TJonescarolina@gmail.com for your reservation.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m. for a Trunk or Table and Treat at our amenity center for Halloween. The events committee is asking for volunteers to decorate, host a table and provide bagged treats for the safety of others.
Interested in helping or hosting an event? Contact the event committee via the TownSq app for Waterford.
November events include a ladies luncheon Nov. 4 at Lil Tokyo at 11:30 a.m.; Life Expressions Sign Party Nov. 9 at Sam Snead’s from 4-6 p.m., and a Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11 at the amenity center at 11 a.m. The December event is scheduled to be a Holiday Floral on Dec 9 at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per person to create the perfect centerpiece for your holiday table. There are only 26 spaces available, and the location will be provided when you sign up. Email Holly at Holly30@aol.com to join the fun.
The events committee is asking for volunteers and suggestions for a golf cart parade. Contact Holly or TownSq for details.
The speakers for the next Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting will be S.C. House District 56 incumbent Tim McGinnis and challenger Bruce Fischer for the Nov 3 election.
This is not a debate. They will be discussing topics affecting Carolina Forest, Horry County and future legislation for 2021.
The meeting is on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and is subject to appropriate health protocols at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Please note the time change to 7 p.m.
Social distancing and masks will be required per SCDHEC and Horry County guidelines.
The annual meeting of the CFCA is scheduled for Nov. 18 at the same time and place.
There will be an election for opening seats on the board of directors. Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website, www.cf-ca.org.
HOA boards of directors are asked to forward details on the leasing costs of light poles and fixtures to the CFCA for the Santee Cooper volunteer committee. This strong group of volunteers has started discussions with Santee Cooper about future pole costs and more which affect every HOA in our community.
Get your BOD to forward details to address future costs. Legislation is being reviewed in Columbia to be pre-filed for the 2021 Legislative Session.
Questions, nominations for the November election or concerns may be addressed on the website or by email to BOD@cf-ca.org.
This is our community, get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation board of directors continues to address issues throughout the community.
There is a new website application for HOA Notices and information at TownSq. If you see something, say something. At Waterford, the first email or call should be to Waccamaw Management Company at 843-903-9551. Standard homeowner inquiries, such as payments, pool passes, etc., will be addressed during normal business hours Monday through Friday. We welcome those new to the neighborhood.
So, this is a week in our community. Step up and get involved. WaterfordNewsmb@aol.com is my email address.
