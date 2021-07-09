The Waterford Plantation Yard of the Month Committee announced its July 2021 winners: Sandra Kramer and Martin Hodgins of 8509 Cutwing Loop.
Sandra moved into Waterford in 2010 from New York and had previously been a florist who always loved all kinds of flowers. Martin is a landscaper from Buffalo, New York. Together, they have achieved the gardens and landscaping they have both dreamed of creating. They met through Sandra’s neighbor (Martin’s brother), were married five months later (Mother’s Day 2019) and now share their blended families and wonderful grandchildren. Congratulations to both Sandra and Martin. They now have the sign on their property and received a gift card and picture as our July winners.
The events committee had a happy hour on July 2. A food truck had been scheduled but was canceled due to the rains. The next happy hour is set for July 16 at 5 p.m.
The board of directors is preparing for an open meeting of the board on July 27 at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Please mark your calendar for 7 p.m.
Do you see a yard to nominate for August? Please email the events committee the properties you think should be recognized for this award (EventsCommittee@waterfordmb.com).
If you have birthdays or anniversaries that you wish to share with your neighbors, please email me with names and dates.
Work on the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard is still in process. Three traffic lights were set to be operational as of June 30. Please be careful with the new traffic patterns and the new lights. The others will be turned on in the near future.
Ace Hardware opened a new store in the Forest Square Shopping Center (near Ollie’s). This is a soft opening and we look forward to checking it out.
Work is scheduled to start on the Postal Way/CFB intersections and the extension of Postal Way behind Tanger to Waccamaw Pines Drive later in July. The CFCA has uploaded a map of the engineering plans of the Postal Way/CFB intersection on our website under 2021 Issues of the Forest. Please check it out at www.cf-ca.org for details.
The Carolina Forest Civic Association’s next meeting is July 21 at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Rec Center. The scheduled speaker will Brian Argo, the CFO of Conway Medical Center. He will be introducing the many services available to all. CFCA Business members are encouraged to attend and tell us about your business. Is there a topic or speaker everyone would want to hear about at our meetings? If so, please email the board at BOD@cf-ca.org and tell us!
Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website (www.cf-ca.org). Questions or concerns and may be addressed on the website or by email to BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation Board of Directors continues to address issues throughout the community.
Recent BOD Meeting Minutes and financials have been updated to TownSq. If you see something, say something. Contact Waccamaw Management (843-903-9551 or 843-237-9551).
That line is manned 24/7/365 for emergency issues. Standard Homeowner Inquiries (such as pool passes, waivers or payments) will be addressed during normal business hours.
If you do not have the TownSq app, you can email info@waccamawmanagement. com. All concerns will remain confidential.Updates on activities, policies, and forms (modifications or committee volunteering forms) is on the TownSq application. Please also advise Waccamaw Management of any changes in telephone or email contact information for emergency purposes.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood and invite you to share items of interest to WaterfordNewsMb@aol.com.
