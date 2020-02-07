Waterford Plantation held an open board of directors meeting on Jan. 13. There were about 40 people in the room, including husbands/wives, BOD members and Waccamaw Management representatives. There was a lot of information that should be detailed as minutes are distributed.
Everyone should make every effort to attend as many open BOD meetings as possible, as this is the main source of information, and asking questions is available to all.
I know it is difficult. A request was made for the BOD to send letters to Horry County Council and others as issues come up which could affect our neighborhood such as property values, public safety, evacuation routes, and so on. No decision was made. It was suggested to have items added as a referendum on the ballot for the 2020 annual meeting.
The annual meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church. Details and a call for candidates letter should be sent out shortly.
Thanks to Sheila Van Clief and her volunteers for taking down the Christmas decorations and storing them away for the 2020 holidays. There was a suggestion from the floor to get estimates for future decorating, as volunteers were limited.
Interested in aquatic aerobics? Discussion was held to have a summer adult aquatic aerobics class starting June 20 at 8 a.m. Contact Lynmarie McGoldrick at 551-587-3278. Leave a message with your first and last name, phone number and email address. She will get back to you with details.
There are no other social events planned at this time. If you are interested in hosting an event, contact SocialCommittee@waterfordmb.com.
The grounds committee consists of volunteers Mike and Renata Shaffner. The grounds committee’s 2020 goals include consideration of enhancing the gazebo area, and additional plantings being added to the Tibwin beautification project.
The grounds committee feels an emphasis/priority should be placed on improvements to the nature trail. It is an amenity we advertise to be enjoyed by all members of our HOA, as well as future homeowners.
Currently, it could be considered unsafe and is aesthetically in need of improvements, therefore an emphasis of priority.
The 2020 contract with US Lawns includes increased weekly maintenance to bring the property in sync with conformity from front to back, in addition to attention to other details, with increased services that will enhance our community overall.
Contact the BOD and the grounds committee with ideas or areas to be addressed (Grounds@waterfordmb.com).
Join with the Carolina Forest Civic Association on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. The speaker will be David Schwerd, director of Horry County Planning and Zoning, discussing how the county reviews applications for new developments and businesses, rezoning, and more.
There will also be updates on the Ride III Program.
The Carolina Forest Civic Association is your voice in these unincorporated areas. It is our vision for a better tomorrow to involve every HOA board of directors and our residents, not only in our community but at the polls.
We must continue to tell those elected that the issues of this continually-growing community need to be addressed and funded.
This includes the extension of Gardner Lacy Road to International Drive and an interchange at S.C. 31 and Revolutionary Drive. Plus, more public safety including police, fire and EMS.
There are political seats up for election in November. This is our opportunity to get support for the needs of Carolina Forest. We will need everyone to get out and vote. Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website, www.cf-ca.org.
HOA boards of directors are asked to forward details on leasing costs of light poles and fixtures to the CFCA for the Santee Cooper volunteer committee. This strong group of volunteers has started discussions with Santee Cooper about future pole costs and more which are affecting each HOA in our community. Get your BOD to forward details to address future costs.
There have also been updates to the website, please check it out. Questions or concerns may be addressed on the website or by email to BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
Residents and homeowners of Waterford are always welcome to send notices of birthdays, anniversaries and other special events to the Waterford and Beyond Column’s email address for inclusion in future columns. Please resend information as lists are quite outdated.
Your Waterford Plantation board of directors continues to address issues throughout the community.
Send messages via the Waterford Plantation website, www.waterfordmb.com, directly to Beth Kane, our property manager at BethK@waccamawmanagement.com, or Debor Alexander at debora@waccamawmanagement.com at Waccamaw Management.
If you see something, say something. In Waterford, the first email or call should be to Waccamaw Management Company at 843-903-9551 for emergency issues only, 24/7/365. Standard homeowner inquiries such as payments, pool passes, etc., will be addressed during normal business hours Monday through Friday.
All concerns will remain confidential and will be addressed as necessary.
Forward a copy of your inquiry via email to the BOD.
Updates on activities within the community, governing documents, policies, forms and more are available for homeowner access at no charge.
Waccamaw Management needs to be advised of changes in phone numbers, email addresses, etc. as they are important to contact you in case of emergency.
Please share this information with your Waterford neighbors and friends and encourage them to sign up on the website for future updates.
If you are not on the internet, please ask a neighbor or friend to give you copies of updates.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood.
So, this is a week in our community. Step up and get involved.
WaterfordNewsmb@aol.com is my email address.
