Waterford will be having its happy hour starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. Happy hours will be on the first and third Fridays of the month. Bring your favorite beverage for yourself and an appetizer to share. No glass is permitted in the pool area. Waivers will be required to access the amenity center. If you signed this waiver last year, you do not need to sign one again this year. The waivers will be the only additional restriction to the pool and amenity center other than the Waterford Plantation rules and regulations. The amenity center is under full video surveillance. The events committee welcomes your suggestions and support.
Reminder: A “Call for Candidates” was mailed to all registered homeowners earlier this month with the appointment application. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on May 31. If you did not get a mailing, please go to TownSq or contact Waccamaw Management at info@waccamawmanagement.com.
Volunteers are invited to join the following committees (ARB/DRC, amenities/pool, firewise, grounds, modifications and ponds/fountain). The volunteer committee form is also on TownSq.
Waterford sends a big shout out of thanks to our WHIPS Committee (Waterford Helpers in Public Sanitation) for organizing cleanups along Gardner Lacy Road. Notices of their upcoming cleanups are posted on TownSq. They are always looking for volunteers. Please consider joining our neighbors. We also should note and extend another big thanks to Dan Kniola (chair) for standing up to talk on behalf of the proposed rezoning by Plum Branch (on two sides of Gardner Lacy). Horry County Council voted 10-2 against the rezoning.
Horry County Council was scheduled to vote Tuesday to accept the meeting minutes of May 4 as presented and not have a discussion on reconsidering the vote. Councilman Johnny Vaught has advised a Waterford homeowner via email that the Plum Branch rezoning is dead and closed. The spplicant has one year to consider a resubmittal or can build what’s allowed under the current zoning regulations. The Chronicle will update all on its website (myhorrynews.com). If you do not have a subscription, please consider it.
Waterford’s Yard of the Month will be starting in June. Please email the events committee to nominate the properties you think should be recognized for this award (EventsCommittee@waterfordmb.com).
The Carolina Forest Civic Association’s next meeting is 7 p.m. June 16 at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. The scheduled speaker is state House Rep. Tim McGinnis, R-Carolina Forest. CFCA business members are encouraged to attend and tell us about your business. Is there a topic or speaker everyone would want to hear about at our meetings? If so, please email the board at BOD@cf-ca.org and tell us. Membership forms for the CFCA are on the group’s website: www.cf-ca.org. Questions or concerns and may be addressed on the website or by email at BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation Board of Directors continues to address issues throughout the community. Recent BOD meeting minutes and financials have been updated to TownSq. If you see something, say something. Contact Waccamaw Management at 843-903-9551 or 843-237-9551. These lines are manned 24/7/365 for emergency issues. Standard homeowner inquiries about items such as pool passes, waivers or payments will be addressed during normal business hours. If you do not have the TownSq application, you can email to info@waccamawmanagement.com. All concerns will remain confidential. Updates on activities, policies and forms (modifications or committee volunteering forms) are available on the TownSq app. Please also advise Waccamaw Management of any changes in telephone or email contact information for emergency purposes.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood and invite you to share items of interest to WaterfordNewsMb@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.