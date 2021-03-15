The first notification of the annual meeting of the Waterford Plantation Homeowners Association and a call for candidates has been mailed.
The annual meeting has been scheduled for April 19 at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. A request has been made to have an open meeting of the board of directors and a “Meet the Candidates” event prior to the return of proxies/ballots. There will be three seats up for election at the annual meeting.
Updates from our events committee: There will be an Easter egg hunt on March 27 at the amenity center. Children ages 5 and under will begin at 10 a.m. and children ages 6 through 10 will begin at 1 p.m. Please bring your favorite basket or bucket. Volunteers needed: The committee is requesting volunteers to help fill eggs on March 25 at 10 a.m. at the amenity center. We also need help hiding the eggs on the day of the event. Volunteers are needed at 9 a.m. and then again at noon. Volunteers, please sign up with Tracy, Val or Holly or email Eventcommittee@waterfordmb.com.
An adult brunch for Waterford Plantation residents is planned for April 18 at noon at Sam Snead’s. We hope to hold this on the outside patio, weather permitting. Space is limited. If interested in attending, please contact Holly at holly30@aol.com. Please go to TownSq to read current BOD meeting minutes, financial documents and other notices for homeowner review.
The board of directors has announced the pool will be open for use on April 1. The signing of the two COVID-19 waivers is still required to enter the amenity center as before. If you signed this waiver last year, you will not need to sign one again for this year. The waivers will be the only additional restriction to the pool and amenity center other than the normal rules and regulations. Waivers can be found on TownSq under announcements. There are two documents required to be signed (if you have not already done so).
Have you all heard about the application by Plum Branch to rezone two strips of land along Gardner Lacy for about 100 townhomes ? Volunteers are out getting signatures to present to Horry County (planning department, planning commission and county council). There was a town hall meeting on Monday after press time for this column. The Chronicle had an article on March 5 regarding the recent town hall for the S.C. 905 ampitheater and comments made by Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee (Waterford’s Horry County Council District 10 representative). Please go back and read that article. It is up to us, the residents (and all voters), to tell Horry County this should be denied. This application may be rescheduled to be reviewed by the planning commission at a workshop on March 25. There is no public input at a workshop. Concerns about this rezoning can be sent to TindallN@horrycounty.org. The planning commission will meet on April 1 to review and make their recommendation to county council. It was announced at the March 4 meeting of the planning commission that the meetings in April will be in person. This topic is being discussed on Facebook as well as in other media outlets. Please get involved as this will affect us all. My email is listed below for your support.
Come join the Carolina Forest Civic Association on March 17. It will be at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Mark Miraglia, who will be discussing cyber security. Mark is a resident of Waterbridge and most recently served with the Maryland Department of Commerce as the cyber security program manager. Prior to this, Mark spent 35 years in various leadership roles in cybersecurity with McAfee, Cisco and Tripwire. He will discuss the current state of cyber risk for individuals, common cyber security terms and simple steps everyone can take to better protect themselves. CFCA business members are encouraged to attend and tell us about your business.
Are you aware of the Carolina Forest Civic Association? Are you a member? What issues are important to you? Let us make Carolina Forest the community we all want to live and prosper in, not only for us but our children and grandchildren. Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website (www.cf-ca.org).
Questions or concerns and may be addressed on the website or by email to the BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
We welcome those new to the Waterford neighborhood and invite you to share items of interest to WaterfordNewsMb@aol.com.
