The Waterford Plantation annual meeting is scheduled for April 19 at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. There are three open seats for the board of directors. Nominees at press time are: Cookie Manos, George Serey and Carole vanSickler. A request has been made to have an open meeting of the board of directors and a “meet the candidates” event prior to the return of proxies/ballots.
Reminder from our events committee: There will be an Easter egg hunt on March 27 at the amenity center. Children ages 5 and under will begin at 10 a.m. and children ages 6-10 will begin at 1 p.m. Please bring your favorite basket or bucket. Volunteers are needed to help fill eggs on March 25 at 10 a.m. at the amenity center. Help is also needed to hide the eggs on the day of the event. Volunteers are needed at 9 a.m. and then again at noon. Volunteers, please sign up with Tracy, Val or Holly or email eventscommittee@waterfordmb.com. Note: This email address has been corrected.
The Waterford Plantation Community Yard Sale is scheduled for April 17 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Rain date is April 24. If you would like to participate, tie a balloon to your mailbox. It would also be helpful for those who live in a cul-de-sac to put a sign out on their corner leading shoppers to their home.
An adult brunch for Waterford Plantation residents is planned for April 18 at noon at Sam Snead’s. We hope to hold this on the outside patio, weather permitting. Space is limited. If interested in attending, please contact Holly at holly 30@aol.com.
The pool at Waterford is opening on April 1. The signing of the two COVID-19 waivers is still required to enter the amenity center. If you signed this waiver last year, you will not need to sign one again for this year. The waivers will be the only additional restriction to the pool and amenity center other than the normal rules and regulations. Waivers can be found on TownSq under announcements. There are two documents required to be signed (if you have not already done so).
Have you all heard about the application by Plum Branch to rezone two strips of land along Gardner Lacy Road for about 100 townhomes (Plum Branch 2021-02-002)? Volunteers are out getting signatures to present to the Horry County Planning Department, planning commission and county council. There were well over 100 people at the town hall on March 8. Thank you to Steve Williams, on behalf of our BOD, for telling Horry County officials that the Waterford Plantation HOA is in full opposition to this rezoning. This application is now scheduled to be reviewed at the Horry County Planning Commission workshop on March 25. There is no public input at a workshop. Concerns about this rezoning can be sent to TindallN@horrycounty.org. Please keep sending emails to say no to this project. The Horry County Planning Commission will meet on April 1 to review and make their recommendation to Horry County Council. It was announced at the March 4 meeting of the Horry County Planning Commission that the meetings in April will be in person. This topic is being discussed on Facebook as well as in local media outlets. Please get involved as this will affect us all.
The Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting scheduled to be held on March 17 at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center at 7 p.m. The next meeting will be April 21. The CFCA announces the appointment of Kerry Jardine as director-at-large until our November annual meeting. Our March speaker was Mark Miraglia on cybersecurity. Mark Miraglia is a resident of Waterbridge and most recently served with the Maryland Department of Commerce as the cybersecurity program manager. CFCA business members are encouraged to attend and tell us about your business. It is amazing to look at the growth of Carolina Forest and the projected growth for the future. Have you all seen the work of our volunteer committee on the Santee Cooper light pole leasing issue? These are your HOA dollars, important to us all. Looking at all of it brings so many issues that we all should be aware of and promote for our future. Are you aware of the Carolina Forest Civic Association? Are you a member? What issues are important to you? Let us make Carolina Forest the community we all want to live and prosper in, not only for us, but our children and grandchildren.
Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website (www.cf-ca.org). Questions or concerns may be addressed on the website or by email to the board at BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community. Get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation Board of Directors continues to address issues throughout the community.
If you see something, say something. Contact Waccamaw Management (843-903-9551), which is manned 24/7/365 for emergency issues. Standard homeowner inquiries such as pool passes, waivers or payments will be addressed during normal business hours. All concerns will remain confidential. Updates on activities, policies, minutes, financial reports and forms (modifications or committee volunteering forms) are available on the TownSq application. Please also advise Waccamaw Management of any changes in telephone or email contact information for emergency purposes. If you do not do the TownSq application or have internet access, please ask a neighbor to give you copies of updates.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood and invite you to share items of interest to WaterfordNewsMb@aol.com.
