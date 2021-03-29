The Waterford Plantation Board of Directors invites all neighborhood residents to a “meet and greet” with the board candidates. The event will be held prior to the annual meeting on April 19 at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
There are three open seats on the board. The nominees are Cookie Manos, George Serey and Carole vanSickler. As of press deadlines, the proxies had not been received. We hope you will attend this event to get to know your future board members.
Reminder from our events committee: There will be an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at the amenity center. Children ages 5 and under will begin at 10 a.m. and children ages 6 through 10 will begin at 1 p.m. Please bring your favorite basket or bucket. Help is needed to hide the eggs on the day of the event. Volunteers are needed at 9 a.m. and then again at noon. Volunteers, please sign up with Tracy, Val or Holly. You can also sign up by emailing eventscommittee@waterfordmb.com.
The Waterford Plantation Community Yard Sale is scheduled for April 17 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Rain date is April 24. If you would like to participate, tie a balloon to your mailbox.
It would also be helpful for those who live in a cul-de-sac to put a sign out on their corner leading shoppers to their home.
An adult brunch for Waterford Plantation residents is planned for April 18 at noon at Sam Snead’s. We hope to hold this on the outside patio, weather permitting. Space is limited. If interested in attending, please contact Holly at holly30@aol.com.
The pool at Waterford is opening on April 1. The signing of the two COVID waivers is still required to enter the amenity center. If you signed this waiver last year, you will not need to sign one again for this year. The waivers will be the only additional restriction to the pool and amenity center other than the normal rules and regulations. Waivers can be found on TownSq under announcements. There are two documents required to be signed (if you have not already done so).
The application by Plum Branch was scheduled to be discussed at the Horry County Planning Commission workshop on Thursday. Volunteers are out getting signatures to present to Horry County. There is no public input at a workshop. Concerns about this rezoning can be sent to TindallN@horrycounty.org. Please keep
sending emails to say no. The planning commission will meet on April 1 to review and make their recommendation to Horry County Council. More updates will be coming via media outlets.
Please get involved as this will affect us all.
The Carolina Forest Civic Association’s next meeting will be April 21. The speaker will be announced at a later date. The March speaker was Mark Miraglia on cybersecurity. This was interesting for all since we now spend more time online.
There will be an upload of his presentation on the CFCA website. CFCA business members are encouraged to attend and tell us about your business. It is amazing to look at the growth of Carolina Forest and the projected growth, proposed projects and traffic. Have you all seen the work of our volunteer committee on the Santee Cooper light pole leasing issue? These are your HOA dollars, which are important to us all. Do you know about the Carolina Forest Civic Association? Are you a member? What issues are important to you? Let us make Carolina Forest the community we all want to live and prosper in, not only for us but our children and grandchildren. Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website www.cf-ca.org. Questions or concerns and may be addressed on the website or by email to the board at BOD@cf-ca.org This is our community. Get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation Board of Directors continues to address issues throughout the community.
If you see something, say something. Contact Waccamaw Management at 843-903-9551. That line is manned 24/7 for emergency issues. Standard homeowner inquiries about items such as pool passes, waivers or payments will be addressed during normal business hours.
All concerns will remain confidential.
Updates on activities, policies, minutes, financial reports and forms (modifications or committee volunteering forms) are available on the TownSq application. Please advise Waccamaw Management of any changes in telephone or email contact information.
If you do not use the TownSq app or don’t have internet access, please ask a neighbor to give you copies of updates.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood and invite you to share items of interest to WaterfordNewsMb@aol.com.
