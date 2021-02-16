Waterford Plantation has been quiet with no planned social luncheons, etc., due to COVID-19 concerns.
The events committee has posted about decorating for Valentine’s Day and St Patrick’s Day. Please read their notice on TownSq. The annual meeting has been scheduled for Monday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
A request has been made to have an open meeting of the board of directors and a “Meet the Candidates” event prior to the return of proxies/ballots. There will be three seats up for election at the annual meeting. Requests for nominations will be coming out in February.
Volunteers are also being sought for various committees. Please go to TownSq to read current BOD meeting minutes, financial documents and several other notices for homeowner review.
The next meeting of the Carolina Forest Civic Association is scheduled for Feb. 17. Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson will speak. CFCA business members are encouraged to attend and tell us about your business. There is still one open seat on the board of directors for a one-year term. We invite residents and members of the CFCA to apply for this open seat. The board of directors attends multiple meetings per month, including a BOD meeting, the monthly meeting and committee liaison meetings.
It is amazing to look at the growth of Carolina Forest and the estimated growth in the future, proposed projects and traffic. Have you all seen the work of our volunteer committee on the Santee Cooper light pole leasing issue? These are your HOA dollars, which are important to us all.
Looking at all of this brings up so many issues that we all shouald be aware of and discuss. Are you aware of the Carolina Forest Civic Association? Are you a member? What issues are important to you? Let us make Carolina Forest the community we all want to live and prosper in, not only for us but our children and grandchildren. Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website (www.cf-ca.org). Questions or concerns and may be addressed on the website or by email to BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation Board of Directors continues to address issues throughout the community. Your BOD is currently considering whether to open the pool. Want to help? Contact via TownSq.
If you see something, say something. Contact Waccamaw Management (843-903-9551), which is manned 24/7/365 for emergency issues. Standard homeowner inquiries such as questions about pool passes, waivers or payments will be addressed during normal business hours. All concerns will remain confidential. Updates on activities, policies, minutes, financial reports and forms (modifications or committee volunteering forms) are available on the TownSq application. Please also advise Waccamaw Management of any changes in telephone or email contact information for emergency purposes. If you do not use the TownSq application or have internet access, please ask a neighbor to give you copies of the updates.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood and invite you to share items of interest at WaterfordNewsMb @aol.com.
