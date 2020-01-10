Waterford homeowner notice: Open board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan.13 at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2015 U.S. 501, across from HGTC. Bring your questions and concerns. There have been new policies approved by the BOD as well as increased assessments.
There is also an upcoming election in April for one board of directors’ position. There will be added discussions on proposed referendums for home ownership.
The BOD will be happy to have volunteers come forward to take down and store the holiday decorations.) as well as to step up for future social events.
Contact BOD@waterfordmb.com and SocialCommittee@ waterfordmb.com.
The Carolina Forest Civic Association did not meet in December. The board of directors met after the November annual meeting and elected these new officers: president, Carole vanSickler; vice president, Greg Schwartz; secretary, Shawn Sines; treasurer, Norm Fay; directors-at-large, Michael Ritchie (2 years), Peter Strother (2 years) and Herman “Woody” Wood, (one year.) Congratulations to all.
The next meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
The speaker will be Capt. J Freer, HCPD South Strand, presenting an active shooter program.
I attended one of his presentations in November, and it was truly enlightening and educational.
Bottom line, please mark your calendars and attend. The Q&A was impressive.
The Civic Association is your voice in these unincorporated areas…it is our vision for a better tomorrow by each and every HOA and resident becoming involved and telling those elected that we need to be heard and have the issues of this continually growing community addressed.
There are political seats up for election in November, 2020. This is our opportunity to support the needs of Carolina Forest.
We will need everyone to get out and vote.
Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website, www.cf-ca.org.
HOA boards of directors are asked to forward details on your leasing costs of light poles and fixtures to the CFCA for the Santee Cooper volunteer committee. This strong group of volunteers has started discussions with Santee Cooper about future pole costs and more, which affect each HOA in our community.
Get your BOD to forward details to the BOD@cf-ca.org to address future costs.
There are also updates to the website, please check it out. Questions or concerns may be addressed on the website or by email to BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
Residents and homeowners of Waterford are always welcomed to send notices of birthdays, anniversary and other special events to the Waterford and Beyond column’s email address for inclusion in future columns.
Please resend information as lists are quite outdated.
Your Waterford Plantation board of directors continues to address issues throughout the community.
Please send messages via the Waterford Plantation website, www.waterfordmb.com, directly to Beth Kane, our property manager at BethK@waccamawmanagement.com or Debor Alexander at debora@waccamawmanagement.com at Waccamaw Management.
If you see something, say something.
At Waterford, the first email or call should be to Waccamaw Management Company at 843-903-9551 for emergency issues only 24/7/365.
Standard homeowner inquiries such as payments, pool passes, etc. will be addressed during normal business hours Monday through Friday.
All concerns will remain confidential and will be addressed as necessary. Please forward a copy of your inquiry via email to the BOD.
Updates on activities within the community, governing documents, policies, forms and more are available for homeowner access at no charge.
Waccamaw Management needs to be advised of changes in phone numbers, email addresses, etc. as they are important to contact you in case of emergency.
Please share this information with your Waterford neighbors and friends and encourage them to sign up on the website for future updates.
If you are not on the internet, please ask a neighbor or friend to give you copies of updates.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood. So, this is a week in our community, step up and get involved.
WaterfordNewsmb@aol.com is my email address.
