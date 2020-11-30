The Waterford Plantation board of directors has announced that due to concerns with the increasing number of COVID cases in Horry County, all Waterford events are canceled for the remainder of 2020.
Specifically, the ladies’ luncheon on Dec. 2 is cancelled, and the holiday Floral Event on Dec. 9 is cancelled.
Should you have any questions, please contact Holly at holly30@aol.com. We hope that things will get better in 2021. Stay safe, stay healthy!
Did you know that Waterford has a book club? The Waterford Plantation Book Club is comprised of residents who enjoy reading fun, interesting books and getting together to discuss them.
Under the leadership of Elizabeth Marinaro, the club meets monthly to read and discuss a book. Selections are suggested by members and decided on by the group.
Our monthly meetings are held at local restaurants where we enjoy good food, good company and tantalizing discussions. They are usually held the third Thursday of the month at noon.
For more information about our book club, contact Elizabeth at em0270@sccoast.net.
The pandemic has created interesting challenges to meet, they met in late summer at various outside venues and dined at a local small business in November.
The 2020 annual meeting of the Carolina Forest Civic Association was held on Nov. 18.
There was an election for open seats on the board of directors and discussions for 2021. An election was held by those in attendance and a quorum was met.
There were three terms for two years each and one one-year term available for election.
The seats will be held by Michael Ritchie, Herman “Woody” Wood, and Beth D. Bellew. There is still one open seat on the board for directors for one one-year term.
Thanks go out to Norm Fay for his volunteerism and continuous support to the CFCA. We invite residents to apply for this open seat. Please email us about your background and why you wish to be a part of this working organization on behalf of the community.
The board of directors attends multiple meetings per month including a BOD Meeting, the monthly meeting and committee liaison meetings.
It is amazing to look at the growth of Carolina Forest and estimated growth in the future, proposed projects, and traffic. Looking at all of it brings so many issues that we all should be aware of and promote for our future.
Are you aware of the Carolina Forest Civic Association? Are you a member? What issues are important to you? Let us make Carolina Forest the community we all want to live and prosper in not only for us, but our children and grandchildren.
Membership forms for the CFCA are on the website, www.cf-ca.org.
Questions or concerns and may be addressed on the website or by email to the BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
Your Waterford Plantation board of directors continues to address issues throughout the community. Please review notices, minutes, financial reports and more on the TownSq application. Recent meetings and financials were posted to TownSq. Have you read them?
If you see something, say something. Contact Waccamaw Management at 843-903-9551 which is manned 24/7/365 for emergency issues.
Standard homeowner inquiries, such as pool passes, waivers or payments will be addressed during normal business hours. All concerns will remain confidential.
Updates on activities, policies, minutes, financial reports and forms including modifications or committee volunteering forms, are available on the TownSq application.
Please advise Waccamaw Management of any changes in telephone or email contact information for emergency purposes.
If you do not do the TownSq Application or have internet, please ask a neighbor to give you copies of updates.
We welcome those new to the neighborhood and invite you to share items of interest to WaterfordNewsMb@aol.com.
