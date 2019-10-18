Walkers Woods held a crockpot cook-off on Saturday, Oct. 12. We had about 20-25 people attend, and the food was great. There were about 10 dishes laid out for everyone to sample, and I noticed some going back quick for seconds, and yup, thirds.
The winner of the cook-off was Pam Rein with a garlic chicken dish.
Congratulations Pam, and thank you all for cooking up some very good dishes.
The annual fall community garage sale is set for this Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8 a.m. So, get your tables out early and cash in. Hopefully it will be a nice day.
The pool is closed for the season, hope everyone enjoyed themselves this summer.
It seems like we just can’t get people to leave things alone. I was informed that another bench by the playground pond has been damaged, and was taken out and replaced.
This is one of reasons amenity fees keep going up every year. For the first time in a while, I was able to get in my golf cart and ride around Walkers Woods to see what is going on.
With Halloween coming up, it’s good to see decorations out, and I think I saw a spooky house in one front yard.
Just a reminder — if you are giving out treats, have your garage lights on so the kids know which houses to go to.
And as always, please be careful driving around the area, and watch for the little ones.
Planning is still going on for the Veterans Day ceremony, so mark your calendars. We did ask for some help in my last column, but it seems like we have everything covered.
Once again, the ladies of the event committee are stepping up to help us out. Warren Miller says he has a speaker lined up for us.
Walkers Woods, as always, invites veterans from all communities in Carolina Forest to join us, and we thank all veterans for their service.
Once again, we remind all residents to take a few minutes and sign up on our website, www.walkerwoodsPOA.com.
This is the way the board puts out information about what’s happening in our community.
If you have changed your email address, let Waccamaw Management know.
If you would like me to mention an event you are having, contact me at delanort@hotmail.com.
