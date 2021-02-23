All applications for the upcoming HOA board election have been received. A nominating committee made up of volunteers has been chosen. The annual meeting is scheduled for March 30. The meeting will be limited to the board members, the nominating committee (which will count the votes), candidates and Waccamaw Management personnel.
The activity committee meeting was canceled this month because the amenities are not accessible.
The grounds committee held its meeting on Feb. 9. It was reported that the grounds are looking good but remain wet. The playground area is also soaked. Some fencing was fixed. Work remains to be completed on the water tower. Plans are being made for the entrance at Mill Street. Lights need to be moved and new soil and plants need to be installed. The committee will be placing lattice around the bottom of the activity center. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for March 9 at 4 p.m. in the activity center. Masks are required.
The board held its monthly meeting on Feb. 11. DR Horton will be doing repairs to Pond 17. They will be installing a retaining barrier to try to stop the erosion on the slope of the pond. This should be completed by the end of March. A bid was accepted for the painting of the shed and air conditioning units at the activity center. It was reported that The Farm has received a $5,000 payment from the forestry commission for future bushhogging.
It’s tax time. I just finished a few of the taxes I do for my family. These are some words from the IRS. They say most tax refunds will be sent out within 21 days of filing. Naturally, it can take longer if there are any mistakes. Or if you filed for an earned income tax credit or the child tax credit. The IRS wants more people to e-file their returns and use direct deposit or withdrawal. If you send in by mail, it can take up to eight weeks to get your refund. You can track your refund by using the “where's my refund” tool. Enter your social security number or ITIN, your filing status and your exact refund amount, then press send. If you entered your information correctly, you'll be taken to a page that shows the status of your refund. If you haven’t received your stimulus payment, there is a place on the tax return for you to claim it. It will be added to your refund. There is also a mobile app you can use to track your refund status called IRS2GO, which is useful if you are constantly checking to see when your refund will arrive. The IRS updates the information overnight each day. If you don't see a status change after 24 hours or more, check back the next day.
Do you ever get tired of these phony calls you get on your phone? I had one the other day saying I would not be receiving my Social Security check because my account had been frozen. I was just about to hang up when I thought, “Let’s see what they say?” So I pressed one and a man got on the phone and started his rehearsed script. I couldn't hold back and I went into a tirade on the phone. My wife heard me and said, “Who are you talking to like that?” I said it was a friend from Social Security. I felt a little better after that.
Words of wisdom…
If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you. No matter how much you push the envelope, it's still stationary.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email me at rontagliabue@ gmail.com.
Till next time.
