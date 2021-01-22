The Farm HOA held its first monthly meeting for 2021 on Jan. 12. There were no resident concerns and no reports from our committees. With the virus and the holidays, there was little going on in The Farm. President Scott Kavana did give a report on the irrigation on Mill Street. You may have noticed a lot of work being done on our sprinkler system on Mill Street. Scott was happy to report that the county is paying for the repairs. The repairs were made necessary by the road work that has been going on for the last year. It was also reported that Santee Cooper will be out to paint some of our older lamp posts.
The only item left on the activity center is to upgrade the lattice around the base of the building. The next meeting will be on Feb. 11 at 9:30 a.m. in the amenity center.
It has been a while since we had many bear sightings. Three were recently reported on Mill Street. Just a heads up if you are walking your dog at night.
You have until Oct. 1 to get your upgraded driver’s license. It was in the Chronicle last week, but I think it is worth repeating if you missed it. Beginning Oct. 1, your South Carolina driver’s license or identification card must have a gold star to show it’s a Real ID in order to use it as your identification. You need it to board a domestic or commercial flight, to enter a secure federal building or to visit a military instillation. Go to scdmvonline.com.
Every so often a question is raised on social media that has been addressed many times. The latest is “Why doesn’t the Farm become a gated community?”
With the possibility of a new hospital being built next to us on International Drive, this question has popped up again. First, if you are a homeowner in The Farm, you can find the answer on farmatcarolinaforest.com. You must show proof of being a homeowner to join.
Here is the answer as it appears on the website. In order to become a gated community, 75% of the owners would need to approve filing a petition to the courts.
Prior to a court ruling, all residents of Horry County would be allowed to speak for or against the petition after which the court would determine if it is in the best interest of all concerned for the streets to be closed. If the court were to grant the request, there would be a special assessment to Farm residents to establish a reserve fund line to provide for milling, resurfacing, maintenance of gutters and curbs, signage and outfalls. The estimated amount of special assessment would be about $2.1 million. That amount is based on current prices. The amount of increase to dues would have to be calculated at a later time.
That is the official answer. You have to realize we have four entrances, which would all have to be gated. That cost is unknown at this time. Other communities have tried and they were denied. The fact that we have schools close by would hinder us in getting community support for this project.
On the lighter side…
I’ve gotten that dreaded furniture disease. That’s when your chest is falling into your drawers.
Employment application blanks always ask who to call in an emergency. I think you should write “A Good Doctor.”
I am always looking for items of interest. Email ronaldtagliabue@gmail.com.
Till next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.