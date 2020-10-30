For three weeks I have been telling you the Wheatfield Drive entrance was going to be beautified. The day the work was scheduled to be completed, I woke up to it raining. My first thought was, “How can I explain again that the entrance was not completed?”
As is worked out, it stopped raining and it was finally completed. It looks 1,000% better. In a few weeks when the shrubbery opens up, it will look even better. Take a ride by and see what you think.
If you are like me and can only identify roses, I will tell you what is planted there. On each side, these are the plants that were installed:
The back corners of the bed are two Nellie Stevens holly bushes that can grow from 15 to 20 feet, four ruby loropetalum, a red burgundy foliage that turns dark green, two muhly grass, a perennial that has pink plumes in the fall, four drift rose, a dwarf shrub with many different colors, six blush pink nandina, a compact shrub with pink and green foliage, six aster, a compact bushy perennial that blooms summer to mid-fall, five Asiatic jasmine, a low maintenance evergreen ground cover.
New mulch has been added as well as premium top soil. All these plants will be kept trimmed to a reasonable size. If everyone is satisfied with the new look, the other entrances may have the same shrubs installed when Carolina Forest Boulevard is completed.
Congratulations to Coastal Carolina University's football team for being ranked in the top 25 on the national poll.
Early voting is still available at the Carolina Forest Library until Nov. 2. The wife and I went recently. It was quick and social distancing and masks were mandatory.
Saturday evening is Halloween. Those of you trick or treating, please be careful. It seems many want to enjoy the evening while others will refrain this year. Your decision.
A word to the wise: You are on camera when you are in the playground, even in the late evening.
To mask or not to mask, that is the question. We all have our thoughts on the subject. Now that the county has lifted the mask mandate, it will be up to you what to do.
Susan and I go out to eat about once a week. I know we feel safer when a server comes to our table with a mask on.
We choose to stay with the mask at least until the second wave of the virus passes. We have also decided not to travel until there is a vaccine to prevent you from catching the virus. We all have to do what we think is best. Stay safe.
Don't forget to turn your clocks back at 2 a.m. this Sunday morning.
With all the suffering and misery in today’s world, I think it is time for a little humor. Many of my older readers will remember Henny Youngman. I recently found some of his best sayings.
For those who don’t know him, he was a comedian back in the ‘50s and ‘60s who always made fun of himself and never used a curse word to get a laugh.
I am calling this ‘words of wisdom from Mr. Youngman:’ “If I had a dollar for every girl that found me unattractive, they'd eventually find me attractive.”
