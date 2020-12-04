Many homes have gotten an early start on the holidays. You see many homes decorated and our entrances were decorated and lit up the day after Thanksgiving.
Paul Hoppes and Mr. Young installed the large lawn ornaments, and all the lighting was installed by Paul Hoppes, Lowell Marquette, Tom Connelly, Ralph Cairl, Paul Sapienza, John Schulgen, Jerry Bouthet, and Jim Hennessey.
Also, George Karaganeas decorated the entrance to our Brookberry section of The Farm. Many thanks to all who helped.
I hope you all had a very happy Thanksgiving. We all had to make the best of a bad situation. We had to cancel our plans to have our granddaughter and her family here for the holiday. It was the first time I can remember that we ate alone on Thanksgiving. I hate to say Christmas may be the same.
On a brighter side, we and many others received an early Christmas present from Santee Cooper. I saw on Facebook that many residents received checks from Santee Cooper for a class act settlement.
Our check was almost $400. Nice way to start your Christmas shopping. From what I can gather, it was a suit about a nuclear power project that never went on line.
The Farm’s activity committee is once again collecting Toys 4 Tots. They will be collected at the activity center, the old sales office, on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be no need to get out of your car, just pull up, and the committee will take the gifts from you.
There are also two homes where you can drop your gifts off, 798 Carolina Farms Blvd. and 2809 Farmer Brown Court. The committee thanks all those who have already made donations.
The activity committee is also holding a holiday decorating contest. The judging will take place on Friday, Dec. 18, from 5:30 – 10 p.m. Make sure you have your lights turned on. You must register your home for consideration by Dec. 15 to be eligible.
The activity committee will also have Santa and Mrs. Claus riding around the community on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. They will leave from the amenity center heading towards Wheatfield and drive the entire Carolina Farms Boulevard.
Individually packaged treats will be handed out to children on the sidewalk side of the street.
Fire station 45 will also be driving through The Farm with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 17. No time as yet has been posted.
Let us not forget Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day, when 2,403 lives were lost, which included 2,008 sailors, 109 marines, 218 Army personnel and 68 civilians. Next year will be the 80th anniversary of the attack. Half of the Pacific Ocean Fleet was destroyed or damaged.
Henny Youngman says, “Artificial intelligence is no match for natural stupidity,” and “I'm great at multi-tasking. I can waste time, be unproductive, and procrastinate all at once.” My wife says the later pertains to me.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to rontagliabue@gmail.com.
Till next time.
