I hope you all had a very happy New Year’s Day and a merry Christmas. It certainly was a holiday season I will remember. We did nothing, saw no one, didn’t take our annual pilgrimage to New Jersey. Most people I know had about the same holiday week as Susan and I. Let’s all hope 2021 brings a major change for all of us.
There is very little happening in The Farm. The only thing to report on is that the new activity center has a fresh coat of paint on the exterior.
Our committees will be starting their monthly meetings this coming week.
We were told by Spectrum they would be sending a mailing out on Dec. 28, but that didn’t happen. After reaching out to them a few times, we finally got a response. This was sent out via blast to the homeowners:
“For residents that do not have Spectrum internet service, call customer care at 1-855-326-5115 beginning Jan. 8 to schedule the instillation of the internet service at no charge. If they feel more comfortable, they can have the modem and router shipped to their home and install it themselves. For residents who already have our internet service, they won't need to do anything. Once the bulk codes have been updated on their account, they will no longer be charged for the internet service.”
They also stated they are on track to complete everything by Jan. 8.
For those who already use Spectrum, the difference will show on your next Spectrum bill.
Other board members and I have received calls lately pertaining to some changes Spectrum made to its channel lineup. These changes are not due to the new contract. Spectrum has changed some programing for those who only have basic cable.
If you have added anything to your Spectrum account, you should see no changes.
It was a shame to watch Coastal Carolina’s football team lose in their first ever bowl game. It took overtime to defeat them. I know the whole Myrtle Beach area is very proud of them.
For those of you who like to make a friendly wager now and then on a football game, I have a suggestion for you. Contact me and then bet on the opposite of who I am rooting for. I am 0 for 3 so far. I was rooting for Coastal Carolina, Clemson and Notre Dame.
I’m on a streak. Sad to say a losing streak. Oh, and did I mention I'm also a New York Jets fan? Now that the Jets have won two in a row, I may have to start rooting for Jacksonville Jaguars.
The grounds committee was due to take down the holiday decorations earlier this week. I assume that has been completed.
Words of wisdom: “Did you ever stop to think, and forget to start again?” “He who laughs last thinks slowest.”
I am always looking for items of interest. Email rontagliabue@ gmail.com.
Till next time.
