The grounds committee has been back at work installing new up-lighting for our signs
at our Mill Street entrance. Thanks for another great job.
The grounds committee held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13. It was reported the overall condition of The Farm is good. The entrances, sheds, both pools, grounds around the amenity center, pump houses, and irrigation is on.
The committee also went over the bids for a new fountain on Mill Street. They have submitted their recommendation to the board.
The only problem was the inspection of the ponds. It was reported that 60% of our ponds have algae problems. There is also some corrosion around some of the ponds. The grounds committee has been advised there is money in the new budget for some of these problems. The Farm has 27 ponds.
The committee will start holiday decorating the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The next grounds meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. at the new activity center. If you want to attend, please bring your own chair. Masks are necessary.
This is the third time, and hopefully the last, that I am stating the Wheatfield entrance shrubbery should be installed by now. First there was a delay due to problems with the irrigation system, then a problem with scheduling a new date for the installation of flowers etc.
Now it should have been completed last Tuesday. If it was, I will certainly send a picture out next week. Keep your fingers crossed.
The activity committee held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 14. I will keep you informed monthly on what will be coming up.
Here is an overview of some of the activities: Sip and Paint with a special for couples for Valentine’s Day, bingo, poker night, off-site happy hours, chili contest, yard sales, aqua classes, family pool day with food trucks, pig roast, craft show, Veteran’s Day social and the holiday parade.
The committee is also planning a drive-by with Santa and Mrs. Claus for the holiday season. No date as yet has been set.
Last but not least, the HOA board held its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Under residents’ concerns, Tom Gouker advised the board there will be 23 veterans from The Farm honored with the Quilt of Valor.
The presentation will be held at the Carolina Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
It was reported eight new tables have been ordered for the new activity center and chairs will be ordered shortly.
The board agreed with the grounds committee on two recommendations.
One was to purchase a new fountain for Mill Street, and the awarding of the painting of the outside of the activity center has also been awarded.
The 2021 budget has been completed by the board and has been sent to accounting for further consideration. It should be announced in the upcoming weeks.
The Farm's electric bill is one of the top five expenses we have as a community.
Your board has been following the developments with the turning over of the street lights by Santee Cooper.
This is a big item in our budget and we are anxiously awaiting the response from Santee Cooper before making any judgment about turning the light poles over to the HOA. More meetings are planned.
With the increase of corona virus cases, the board has not set a date for the opening of the activity center, amenity center or the gym. We are closely monitoring the situation.
I am always looking for items of interest.
Email to ronaldtagliabue@gmail.com.
Till next time.
