Schools closed, businesses shut down and all were ready. The only thing missing was the storm and tornadoes. The Farm also prepared for bad weather. Paul Hoppes and our resident handyman Mr. Young took down the flags and made sure that all outside furniture was secured. I am not complaining that we didn’t get the storm, just wondering how they all could have been so wrong. From what I read, the storm split in two, hitting the Raleigh, North Carolina, area and near Savannah, Georgia, but avoiding Myrtle Beach.
I do what the golf courses do. I watch the radar. A few hours before the storm was due to hit, you could see on the radar there was less red, signifying dangerous weather, heading our way. Thank God it missed us.
The grounds committee held its monthly meeting on March 16. Once again, the overall condition of The Farm assets was very good. It was reported that people were going over the fence at the small pool. There were several sections of fencing along Wheatfield Drive that needed repairs. The fountains are on schedule from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chairman Paul Hoppes is working on plans for planting at our entrances on Carolina Forest Boulevard. There are sidewalk repairs needed along Carolina Farms Boulevard. Two upcoming projects are completion of the work on the water tower and the installation of lattice around the base of the activity center.
The Farm has had our pond maintenance company check the depths of our ponds. Not all have been checked, but the ones that have been seem to be in good condition depth wise. The most important part the ponds play in our community is to prevent flooding. Street runoff and stormwater is sent into the ponds and then it exits our community in two different directions. One goes out through International Drive and the other goes out our main entrance on Farmers Rest. Both of these locations send the runoff to the Intracoastal Waterway. Some of our ponds are over 16 years old and are still working properly. With heavy rains and a few hurricanes, they have performed perfectly. There was only one time there was some flooding around the circle. That was due to another community having a backup. When the water exits The Farm, it goes through other communities before it reaches the waterway.
A blast was sent out by our management company about bear sightings once again. If you are not signed up for the blast, please do so. If you are a homeowner, go to farmatcarolinaforest.com to sign up. The following is the blast.
Due to recent bear sightings, the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) kindly requests that residents please remove all bird feeders and secure trash. In addition, remember that it can take 7-10 days for a bear to change its habit. Bears can remember a food source, so don't be alarmed if they return multiple times searching for food
. Once the bears realize food is no longer available, they will move on. Remember, it is illegal to feed and entice bears. To report sightings, go to https:/dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/bears/sightingform.html.
On the lighter side…
• I sent that “ancestry” site some information on my family tree. They sent me back a pack of seeds and suggested I start over again.
• You know you're getting old when it feels like the morning after and there was no night before.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to ronaldtagliabue@gmail.com. Till next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.