I hope you all had a chance to read last week’s article about the proposed new hospital to be built next to The Farm.
Chronicle editor Charles Perry wrote a very informative column last week. For those who may have missed it, I will give a short recap of the meeting.
About 20 residents attended the meeting held at the residence of Rich and Judy McAndrew. The concerns of these homeowners were many.
To name a few, added congestion to a problem that already exists on Wheatfield Drive, noise, the footprint which they feel will increase flooding in their back yards, a proposed helipad, and bright lights, to name a few.
The proposed hospital will also effect homes on Carolina Farms Boulevard and those on Wheatfield Drive closest to International Drive.
Later in the week, residents once again met at the McAndrew's home and were questioned by WMBF news. The meeting was aired later that evening.
If you would like to join the fight against the hospital, contact Rich McAndrew at 843-995-1336 for more information.
It is very hard for me to get the feel of the community about the proposed hospital. I would like all my readers to send me a yes or no whether they support the placement of the hospital or not. Send your replies to the address at the end of this column. I will publish the results in a few weeks.
The grounds committee held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Someone saw a boat in one of our ponds and called the management company. The boat was our pond contractor taking depth measurements of the pond. You may see them in other ponds in the coming weeks.
With all our amenities shut down, there is not much to report about the conditions of our amenities.
They are all in good shape and have been tested so when they are allowed to re-open, they will be in working condition.
Someone also thought one of our holiday decorations had been stolen. It turned out, it had been removed for repairs.
Through the Firewise committee, The Farm will be receiving a $3,000 grant. Thanks to Paul Hoppes for his continued work on keeping us up to date with our Firewise responsibilities.
The holiday decorations will be taken down the Monday after New Year’s, Jan. 4. If you want to help, meet at the activity center at 10 a.m. and please bring a ladder.
The next meeting of the committee will be on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m.
The activity committee held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The committee was preparing for the Santa ride around The Farm.
They said they had a good turnout for the Toys 4 Tots.
They have decorated the Christmas tree in the amenity center, thanks to Edwina Hensley.
The judging for the decorations was already held and the winners will be announced shortly. As of Dec. 7, they had 20 homes signed up for the contest.
The committee plans on purchasing additional storage bins, board games and possibly additional marquees for the Mill Street, Farmers Rest, and Powder Mill entrances.
I once again congratulate Coastal Carolina football team for the exciting victory over Troy. Once again it was a nail bitter with them pulling it out in the last 35 seconds of the game.
Good luck next week.
Words of wisdom: My wife said “Sometimes I wake up grumpy, other times I let him sleep.” Another one: “I was going to wear my camouflage shirt today, but I couldn’t find it.”
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to Rontagliabue@gmail.com.
Till next time.
