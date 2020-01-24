The Farm's grounds committee held its first meeting of 2020 on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Chairman Paul Hoppes reported the overall condition of The Farm was good.
Each member of the committee has an area of The Farm they inspect.
Here is a list of the volunteers and what they inspect:
Russ Macpherson reported all is well at The Farm entrances.
George Bleicher inspects the sheds, and they are all in good condition.
Al Fortmeier checks on the two pools. He reported there seems to be water leaking into the pool pump house at the small pool.
Bob Britton reports on the amenity center and playground. Bob pointed out there is black sand present at the downspout near the inner gate at the large pool. It seems to be coming from the roof. An inspection of the roof is needed.
Ralph Cairl reports on the irrigation pump houses. All but one are in good shape. The one on Wheatfield Drive is in need of a new roof.
Tom Connelly reports on the irrigation systems and the fitness room. He installed a sleeve on the hoist machine to try to stop the fraying of the cable. All other equipment is in good shape.
Tom reported on fountains that are under repair.
Paul Sapienza reports on the street signs, and stated there was nothing to report on at this time.
A sub-committee of the grounds committee is our ponds committee composed of George Karangeas, Jerry Bouthet, and Brian Pugsley. Each month they give an in-depth report on the conditions of all our ponds.
Paul Hoppes reported The Farm has been approved for a $5,000 grant from the Fire Wise Commission.
The election of new chairman and secretary was held. Once again, Paul Hoppes was unanimously re-elected to chair the committee, and Bob Britton was also unanimously elected to the position of secretary.
The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. in the amenity center.
On Monday evening Jan. 13, The Farm HOA board held its first meeting. The committee chairpersons reported on the past and future projects they are working on. I will report on those as they happen.
It was reported the problem with the embankment on pond 17 has been looked at by DR Horton. We haven’t heard the results of that inspection yet.
There is no update as to when Horton will turn the sales office over to The Farm. Horton promised to do some repairs to the office and then turn it over to us for our use.
The HOA annual meeting will be held on March 31 at the Carolina Forest recreation center at 6:30 p.m.
The Farm’s book club will meet on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m. in the amenity center. The book to be discussed is “The Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins. Newcomers are always welcome.
Thirty residents enjoyed an evening of Sip and Paint with Dave Koss on Saturday, Jan. 18. There will be a Valentines Sip and Paint for couples on Feb. 15. Be sure to register ASAP to Dave at 703-398-2526.
My wife and I found a coat in the playground a few days ago. Through The Farm’s website, we were able to locate the owner and return the coat. I know the site has often been used for this purpose. Comes in handy.
If you are interested on what is happening in Horry County and the statehouse, I suggest you turn on your television on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m.
WPDE anchorman Trey Paul has a half-hour show called “This Week with Trey Paul.” They cover mostly local issues and have many guest speakers.
This is the same show that was previously anchored by our State Representative Tim McGinnis.
You can also tell your friends to order the Carolina Forest Chronicle to keep up on events in your area as well as what other communities are doing.
Over the years, all the communities in Carolina Forest have given ideas to one another.
I am always interested in items of interest.Email us at friendpa@aol. com about important events in your lives. Till next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.