Christina Stanley and her activity committee held a Veterans Day tribute for veterans of The Farm on Saturday, Nov. 9, in the amenity center.
Debra Shovlin welcomed the men and women veterans and their guests. The Carolina Forest High School Color Guard presented the colors and led in the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the singing of the National Anthem led by Lynnly Willey's Girl Scout Troop 2104.
Debra Shovlin read a moving poem dedicated to the men and women of our armed services.
All service personnel were given a certificate of appreciation and a flag lapel pin distributed by the Girl Scouts and a few of the neighborhood boys.
Here are the names of some of our veterans:
U.S. Army: George Bleicher, Donald Bonner, Don Civitella, James D'Amico, Tom Gouker, James Granger, Paul Hoppes, Robert Jarrie, Russ MacPherson, Ryan Maynard, Dale Mosher, John Murray, Daniel Nunez, Howard Stewart, Peter Strother, and Ronald Tagliabue.
U.S. Air Force: Ralph Cairl, Ron Dimsey, Renee Dolton, John Enzor, Wally Foutch, John Knox, Margaret McBride, and Brian Wolfinger. US Marines: Keith Jordan, Larry Knuckles, Ray Long, and Mike Ryan.
U.S. Navy: Jerry Bouthet, Bob Britton, Al Fortmeier, George Karaganeas, Scott Kavana, John Moore, Dave Powell, Julie Powell, and Ed Whittaker. US Coast Guard: David Morgan.
Thank you all for your service.
Many thanks to the activity residents who worked many hours to plan this event. Thanks to Christina Stanley, Debra Shovlin, Connie Gryb, Rochelle Lind and Lynnly Willey.
This is some information on a program at Coastal Carolina University: It’s called the Military to Civilian Success Program, sponsored by Boeing. The program assists service members, veterans and their spouses with individualized training for career advancement.
Participants who successfully complete the entire program will be awarded a certificate from the Executive Development Program at CCU. Program graduates will have access to benefits offered through CCU's Career Services Center. This free program is made available thanks to a grant from Boeing of South Carolina.
The program consists of a 2-hour orientation followed by five 1 ½-hour modules, culminating with two hours of one-on-one coaching.
For more information or to sign up, contact Barbara Ritter at 843-349-2071 or email to britter@coastal.edu.
If you have signed up for bingo, it starts at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
A few items from the management company:
Our maintenance man, Young, has started painting our street posts.
Paul Hoppes has checked all the Christmas lights and they are ready to go. The grounds committee will install the lights on Saturday, Nov. 23 starting at 9 a.m., weather permitting.
The Farm's UTV broke down but was quickly fixed by Paul Hoppes and Young.
Wright Landscaping has installed rye grass by the entrances. This will keep our entrances green all winter.
I will report on the activity committee meeting next week.
I am always looking for items of interest.
Email to ronaldtagliabue @gmail.com.
Till next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.