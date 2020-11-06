Please note the following message I received from Tom and Theresa Gouker who have both been very active with the Quilt of Valor foundation:
“Regrettably, with the South Carolina COVID-19 numbers once again on the rise, and the recent results of the shag dancing event last month in North Myrtle Beach we, the Quilts of Valor Foundation, for the safety and health of all involved, decided it would be in the best interest to postpone our planned event in November at the Carolina Forest Recreational Center until sometime next year.
“To complicate matters, Horry County has voted, as of this writing, to lift the mandate of wearing a mask. This is due to end Oct. 31 which means we cannot force attendees to wear a mask.”
If you were like me and wondering where this hospital on International Drive was going to be built, we just found out. It is adjacent to The Farm's property on International Drive.
The Farm has received official notice of a public meeting of the Horry County Planning Commission, to be held on Nov. 5. Homeowners on Picket Fence Lane have received the same notice. As you can see, the meeting has been held.
At this time, I do not know the findings of the Commission. I also don't know what, if any, homeowners attended.
I did speak to one person who said more hospital beds are needed in our area.
They have a couple of obstacles to overcome before this hospital can be built. Part of the area is wetlands. That in itself is a major hurdle to cross. Watch the papers and the news for further information on this topic.
I am curious what the residents of The Farm think about the proposal to build this hospital so close to our property. I see the need, but the traffic in the area will surely be affected. Send me your thoughts. Email me at the address at the end of the column. I will publish your remarks.
A few words from our Firewise chairman, Paul Hoppes: “I have just finished a meeting with Drake Carroll from the South Carolina Commission of Forestry. He is going to prepare a new action plan for The Farm for next year. Our renewal has been accepted and I have the new certificate.”
For you newer residents, The Farm was the first community to become Firewise and the third in the entire state of South Carolina.
A few items for this week: Our contractor, Big D, will be on site doing some bush hogging and spraying areas for our Firewise compliance.
TCB Tree Service will be here to remove a dead tree on Fairmont Lane.
Two new Christmas decorations were purchased and should be delivered shortly.
Halloween was not like any I’ve seen before in the 15 years I have lived here. Usually we do from 150 to 200 bags of candy. This year, only 80.
The haunted houses we have gotten used to were not put up this year.
We did get some visitors from other communities, and I saw our two parking lots were full. I even saw a truck drop off golf carts that people had rented to drive around the community.
It was nice to see the children enjoying themselves. Most of the people I saw were wearing masks. My wife and my neighbor set up tables with candy and just told the trick or treaters to take one bag each. Worked very well.
The children were thankful and meeting the parents was a pleasure. I hope we are all back to normal soon.
Upcoming meetings: The grounds committee will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. in the activity center.
The activity committee will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the activity center.
The monthly board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. in the amenity center.
Words of wisdom from Henny Youngman: “I changed my password to incorrect, so whenever I forget it, the computer will say “Your password is incorrect.”
I am always looking for items of interest.
Email to rontagliabue@gmail.com.
Till next time.
