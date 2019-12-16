The activity committee has just come off one of the most successful years to date. They have returned some old favorites as well as introduced some new events for the community.
They have set their agenda for 2020. Here is the list of upcoming events for the new year:
• Jan. 4 - The committee will meet to take down the decorations in the clubhouse. They will start at 10 a.m.
• Jan. 11 - From 7 - 9 p.m., bingo.
Also, in January there will be a Sip and Paint. No date has been determined at this time.
• February - Valentines Sip and Paint for couples, no date set.
• Feb. 22 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. - poker night.
• February happy hour off site. A site and date to be determined.
• March 7 from noon - 2 p.m. - a chili contest.
• March - another off-site happy hour is in the planning stages.
• March 29 - vendor craft show with food trucks on site from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• April 4 - Easter egg hunt.
• April 27 from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. - community yard sale.
• May 2 from 5 - 8 p.m. - Kentucky Derby social with pig roast.
• May 25 from 8:15 - 9 a.m. - aqua fitness classes will begin. Other dates for aqua fitness will be set closer to the start of the classes.
• June from 6 - 10 p.m. - family pool day with food trucks. No date set yet.
• July - another Sip and Paint. Date to be determined.
• September from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - flu clinic. No date yet.
• Sept. 12 - community yard sale from 7 a.m. • 2 p.m.
• There will be another happy hour with time and location to be determined.
• Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - vendor craft show with food trucks.
• Flu clinic - date to be determined.
• Oct. 24 from 2 - 4 p.m. - fall festival and parade.
• Another off-site happy hour with date and location to be announced later.
• Nov. 7 - Veterans Day Social and starting at 7 p.m., Art in the Dark.
• Nov. 14 - 7 - 9 p.m. - bingo.
• Nov. 21 at 10 a.m., the committee will decorate the clubhouse for the holiday season.
• December - Toys 4 Tots will be set up in the amenity center to collect toys for underprivileged children.
• Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. - football game at the clubhouse.
• To finish off the year on Dec. 19 from 2 - 4 p.m., the annual Christmas parade with Santa and his helpers.
The committee is always looking for new ideas. Here is a list of ideas the committee will be looking into: women's self-defense, CPR class, child/parent dance, clubhouse happy hour with possibly a taco night or casserole night theme, scavenger hunt at Broadway at the Beach and a children’s scavenger hunt at the clubhouse, game nights and possible bus trips.
If you have any other ideas, send them to chairwoman Christina Stanley at bears9123@aol.com. Or, attend the January meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m.in the amenity Center.
Don't forget the Christmas parade is Sunday, Dec. 15 starting at 2 p.m.
Stop by the clubhouse after the parade and visit with Santa, the elf, and the snowman for some pictures and a station to write letters to Santa.
I am always looking for items of interest, email to ronaldtagliabue@gmail.com.
Till next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.