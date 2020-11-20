The spring golf league turned into an all summer league as well. They held their awards presentation at River Oaks Golf Club. The winner was Gus White. Second place went to Steve Filak and third place to Glen Muzroll. No date has been set for the spring season.
The grounds committee held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The overall condition of The Farm is very good.
There was a mess created behind The Orchards. It seems a bear looking for food decided to empty all the trash cans.
A fox and buck have recently been spotted in The Farm.
The entrances, sheds, pool buildings, amenity center, basketball courts, and pump houses are all in good shape. These items are inspected monthly by designated members of the grounds committee.
There is irrigation work being done on Mill Street. This is to extend the system down to the monuments at the entrance for future shrubbery to be planted.
The committee will take a closer look at the water tower on Wheatfield Drive. It has two rotted boards on the underside of the water tank. They want to investigate if this is something they can do or if a contractor is needed.
The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at the activity center.
The activity committee held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Chairwoman Connie Gyrb wants you all to watch for the new holiday decorations which the committee purchased. They will be put up the weekend after Thanksgiving.
The committee will be overseeing a holiday decorations contest. If you have decorated your home for the holidays, you must register your home with the committee to be considered for one of the awards.
Email to to be sent an application.
The committee is once again collecting toys for Toys 4 Tots. You can drop your toys off between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the activity center. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be riding around The Farm on Dec. 12 starting at 2 p.m. A rain date is set for Dec. 19.
From The Farm’s HOA board:
The bush-hogging has been completed.
The 2021 budget has been completed and is presently at the printers. This along with other important information will be sent out the first week of December.
Important information will be sent to all residents by Spectrum in the next few weeks. If you receive it, make sure to read it, it’s not advertising. It is about very important changes to your Spectrum accounts. This will be sent to renters as well if you are the one paying the Spectrum bill. Big savings coming your way.
I just saw an interesting item. Did you know Myrtle Beach has more restaurants per capita than Paris, Rome, and New York? Residents and visitors have over 1,700 restaurants to choose from. Per 100,000 people, Myrtle Beach has 480 restaurants according to the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Paris, New York and Rome all have less. The only cities with more are Tokyo, Milan, and Lisbon.
We surely have more breakfast places than anywhere I have seen. You don’t have to ride more than two blocks to find one.
Henny Youngman’s thought for the week: My wife got eight out of 10 on her driver’s test. The other two jumped out of the way.
And just to be fair to the ladies, here is another one: Women sometimes make fools of men but most guys are the do-it-yourself type.
I am always looking for items of interest.
Email to rontagliabue@gmail.com.
Till next time.
