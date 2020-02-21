Many of the new residents may not be aware of the fact that The Farm was the first community in Carolina Forest to become a Firewise community. We were also only the third community in South Carolina to have this distinction.
This was started 10 years ago by then grounds chairman, Rick Spisak. After Rick stepped down, the new chairperson was Cici Ault who finished the job of getting us enrolled in the program.
Our latest chairman, Paul Hoppes, has continued the job. During his tenure, we have received thousands of dollars from the National Fire Prevention Association. In order to receive these grants, you must conform to certain standards.
Some of the standards are to bush hog some areas most vulnerable to wild fires, and run community awareness programs on how to keep your home and property safe and clear of flammable shrubbery and pine straw.
We successfully petitioned DR Horton to stop placing pine straw around our new homes. I am glad to say at most of the previous homes where pine straw was used, the owners took it on themselves to have it replaced.
This is a statement we received from the National Fire Protection Association:
“On behalf of the entire team at the NFPA, we congratulate you and your neighboring residents on achieving 10 years of continuous participation in the National Firewise USA recognition program.
“The residents’ longterm commitment and their continuance completion of the programs annual renewal requirements is a significant accomplishment.
“We are extremely thankful to have you as an important and valued part of the national program.
“We look forward to hearing about your annual wildfire mitigation accomplishments for many years to come.”
We owe a thank you to the residents who started this program, Rick Spisak and Cici Ault, and our latest and longest running chairman, Paul Hoppes and his grounds committee.
By now, you all should have received your first packet of information from Waccamaw Management Company.
If you are interested in running for the board of directors, fill out the form and send it in by 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. This allows time for the management company to send out the second letter and the proxies for the election.
There are three seats open for election, two two-year terms and one one-year term.
The annual meeting is set for Tuesday, March 31, commencing at 6:30 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center located at 2254 Carolina Forest Boulevard.
If you signed up for the Valentine’s Day Sip and Paint, just a reminder: It’s this Saturday at 7 p.m.
A reminder to those residents signed up for the Monday Night Golf League: It will be starting On March 9 at 5 p.m.
From the management company: The Wheatfield fountain is once again out of commission. Note: these fountains look great by our entrances but can be expensive to run and maintain.
The UTV used by our maintenance man is in need of some new parts.
They have been ordered and we hope to have it back in duty shortly.
Last week I wrote about the cost of tolls going from here to New Jersey. I want to thank a few residents who sent me their detours to avoid this problem. I will definitely be trying them.
Next week I will report on the Valentine’s Sip and Paint and on some committee meetings scheduled for this week.
One mention of the Super Bowl. It has been many years since a team I rooted for has won. Finally, I rooted for the right team. Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to ronaldtagliabue@ gmail.com.
Till next time.
