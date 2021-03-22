The first sign that things may be getting back to some sort of normalcy was the installation of the basketball nets.
The activity committee has scheduled some events. The first is an Easter food drive. The items needed are hams, fresh or canned, Easter candy, potatoes, rice, mac and cheese, pasta, spaghetti sauce, dried beans, canned meats, pancake mix, syrup, bagged apples and oranges. Please place your items near your mailbox on March 27 at 9 a.m. or at the end of your driveway if you don’t have a mailbox. Volunteers are needed for the pickup. If you are interested, contact Debra Shovlin at 607-240-9845 or email at ddolphin323@aol.com.
The activity committee is bringing back some popular events. First is the Sip and Paint. It will be April 17. There will be limited seating and two sessions will be held that day. Bingo is also being discussed.
The community yard sale is scheduled for May 1 with a rain date of May 8. May 8 is also clay pot painting for children. More information will be coming about how to register for these events and the amount of people allowed. We are waiting for more direction from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). Watch this column and The Farm’s activity Facebook page.
Deadline to send in your proxy for the upcoming HOA annual meeting is fast approaching. At least an 18% response from homeowners is needed to hold the meeting. Your proxy must be in by March 29.
As reported last week in this paper, there is a lot of proposed development happening all around us. The latest, which most affects us, is the intersection of Carolina Forest Boulevard and River Oaks Drive. A Publix food store will be the anchor store. This will be part of a 46-acre project know as The Mill. It includes retail shops, office space and 290 units across eleven buildings that will be accessible from Carolina Forest Boulevard. The developer will install a turn lane on River Oaks Drive. Construction is scheduled to start this summer. Once again, traffic will be the main problem. The way Carolina Forest Boulevard backs up now at key times of the day will make it a nightmare to get out of Carolina Forest Boulevard. Add that to the proposed hospital on the other side of The Farm and I feel we will have a hard time getting out of our community. One of the best reasons to live in The Farm was its proximity to S.C. 31, Myrtle Beach and now Conway with International Drive being open. Time will tell.
If you were wondering why you haven’t received your IRS refund, it’s because they are backed up. It was reported that there are over 6.7 million tax returns backlogged due to sending out stimulus payments. You can go to the IRS site at www.irs.gov and then go to Where is My Return for more information. You will have to have your SS number, date of birth and amount of your refund to log into your account.
Gun enthusiasts will be glad to hear a new gun shop is opening in the former home of The Sun News on U.S. 17 Bypass. No need to travel to Conway or S.C. 707 to find a range. They haven’t stated how many lanes will be available. I for one will be looking forward to it.
Why men are seldom depressed…
Phone conversations are over in 30 minutes flat.
A five-day vacation requires only one suitcase.
I am always looking for items of interest.
Email me at ronaldtagliabue @gmail.com.
Till next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.