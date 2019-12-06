Thanks to Paul Hoppes and his grounds committee for once again decorating our entrances.
Helping Paul was Bob Yobp, Tom Connelly, Jim Hennessey, Paul Sapienza, Jerry Bouthet, Ralph Cairl, George Bleicher, and Russ Macpherson.
You may have noticed some new additions to our decorations. We have added a wagon to the back of the tractor by the silo, and a new windmill by the tractor at the amenity center.
Also, thank you to the activity committee for decorating our clubhouse.
A message from the activity committee: “The activity committee hopes you had a wonderful Thanksgiving and are preparing for the holidays that are quickly approaching. “The committee has had a wonderful year providing events for the community and we aren't slowing down in December.
“Please come out and join us at one of our events to close out 2019.”
Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be homemade crafts set up in our clubhouse. Come out and do a little Christmas shopping while supporting small businesses from our community.
Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. in the clubhouse, we will hold our football game with friends event. Mark Sutton is preparing the pork, and we are asking everyone to bring a side dish to share along with the beverage of your choice.
The game will be the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, our two local teams.
Don't forget our Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 15 starting at 2 p.m., and visit with Santa after the parade.
Local businesses and organizations will participate in the parade, tossing out candy, coupons, and gifts to everyone along the parade route.
The parade will set up on Wheatfield Drive, turn left onto Carolina Farms Boulevard and proceed to the amenity center.
Horry County Police will be on hand to help with the traffic. The Horry County Fire Department will lead the parade with Santa on the fire engine.
Please come out and sit along the route and come to the clubhouse afterward to visit with Santa, the elf, and the snowman.
There will be a station to write letters to Santa along with several photo stations to take family photos.
There will be no activity committee meeting in December, but mark your calendar for the January meeting set for Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the amenity center.
The committee has scheduled events for the upcoming year. They will be published later this year in the Chronicle but you can view them now on line at farmacitvitiescommittee@gmail.com .
For those of you traveling this holiday season, how many of you are aware of the 511 road assistance app? I suggest you download the app scdot511 on your phone. It is an interactive sight that gives you up-to-the-minute road problems.
There is a map showing, in real time, accidents, road closures, and congestion. There are also 496 cameras laid out across the state for you to view.
If you go to the Myrtle Beach area, you will find cameras at 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard, 501 and Gardner Lacy Road, 501 and 544, and many more. These all show you the route in real time. Many states have this app.
While coming home last summer after hurricane Dorian, I was on U.S. 95 in North Carolina. I knew the hurricane didn’t affect the Myrtle Beach area but I was concerned about the route going through North Carolina.
I dialed 511 and a message came on telling me to download their app but that was followed by a person asking, ‘How can I help you?’
I said I was trying to get home to Myrtle Beach but was concerned about my route. I said I usually take route 73 to 410 to 701. They said, ‘Just a minute,’ returned and told me all those roads were fine to travel.
I have since looked into this and have found most states now use the 511road service.
Dialing 511 will connect you to the state you are in. Safe traveling to all.
I am always looking for items of interest.
Email to rontagliabue @gmail.com.
Till next time.
