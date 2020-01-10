Well, the holidays are over and it’s back to the old grind. Susan and I took our annual trek to New Jersey for Christmas. The best part, for me, is returning home.
It seems that this year was the worst for traffic congestion in the 15 years we have been doing this ride. It is getting so expensive to drive with all the tolls being raised.
I can't wait to see my EZ pass bill. In Virginia, I took the express lane and the sign said $30. I was shocked. I hope I misunderstood but I'll find out when the bill comes.
Even though it's great to see everybody, the grandchildren are getting older. Our youngest is 13 and Christmas just isn't the same.
While I was gone, we had some excitement around here. Our menorah was stolen from Wheatfield Drive and a car smashed through our fence and wound up in our pond at the main entrance.
We also had three fountains down at the same time. When we went to send a blast out to everyone, telling them why the fountains were not operating, we found out the company who sends out the blasts was having problems.
The activity committee held its first meeting of 2020 this past Wednesday evening. I will report on that next week.
Monday, Jan. 13 is the first HOA meeting of the new year. It will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, the grounds committee will hold its first meeting of the year at 4 p.m. in the amenity center.
There are two Sip and Paints coming up. One is on Jan. 18 and there’s a special Valentines Sip and Paint for couples on Feb. 15. These events fill up fast, contact Dave Koss to reserve your seat. Call Dave at 703-398-2526.
Poker night is back by popular demand Feb. 22 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. in the clubhouse. Seating is very limited. You must register by contacting Christina Stanley at 423-322-3263, or send an email to farmactivitiescommittee@gmail.com.
The first happy hour of 2020 will be held in February. An exact time and date will be announced soon.
The scheduled bingo set for Saturday, Jan. 11 has been canceled. Also, the self-defense classes scheduled for last week were canceled. We are waiting for word on when both events will be rescheduled. Watch for a blast or my column for the new dates.
The Neighborhood Watch Committee wants to remind you there is a common area on Scarecrow Way where no parking signs have been installed.
Remember, there is no parking on any streets in The Farm.
Chairman Gregg Markey wants you all to know the notices placed on your vehicles are not parking tickets. They are parking violations in accordance with the CC&Rs of The Farm.
The grounds committee took down the holiday decorations last week. Thanks to Paul Hoppes, Tom Connelly, Lowell Marquette, George Karaganeas, Jerry Bouthet, Brian Pugsley, Rich McAndrew, Tom Gouker, Al Fortmeier and David.
Thanks to Mr. Young for a fine paint job on our old tractor.
I just found out a new speed bump has been installed on Haystacks Way near the intersection of Golden Pasture Lane. I don’t know the exact date but it was sometime in December.
These are installed, free of charge, by the county. The county appropriates a certain amount of money a year for speed humps. First the county does a study of the area to see if it meets certain criteria for them to install the bump. Then you are put on a waiting list on a first-come basis.
We started this process in 2017 and just got it last month.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to ronaldtagliabue@gmail.com. Till next time.
