The basketball hoop and support have been removed for needed repairs. At this time, we do not know how long it will take.
The concrete at the base of the post has been compromised. This led to the post leaning, and in danger of falling down.
The grounds committee took the whole structure down. This was not an easy job because of the weight of the post. The concrete will have to be chopped out, new concrete poured and the structure put back up.
Many thanks to Paul Hoppes, Jim Hennessey, Tom Gouker, John Schulgen, Paul Sapienza, Scott Kavana, and David Rousselle for their help.
We hope to have the needed repairs completed as soon as possible.
The grounds committee held its monthly meeting on Feb. 11. Not much to report on.
The general conditions of The Farm amenities are all good.
A fan in the pump house at the large pool needs to be replaced.
If you were wondering about the repairs to the fence at the front entrance, the repairs have been completed and paid for by the driver’s insurance company.
The Wheatfield Drive fountain is once again out of commission. It will be replaced.
Interesting point about our fountains: Tom Connelly reported the most damaging things to our fountains are plastic bags and fishing line becoming entangled in the motor, constant starting and stopping of the fountain, and dirt and muck sucked up from the pond bed.
The next grounds meeting will be on Tuesday, March 10 at 4 p.m. in the amenity center.
You may have noticed the lights at Mill Street have been out. This was due to the road work being done on Carolina Forest Boulevard.
The construction people dug up and the electric line. The county is sending out an electrician to do the needed repairs.
DR Horton has started the work on the sales center. We hope to have that turned over to The Farm in the weeks ahead.
There have been many ideas about what we, as a community, will do with the structure. Nothing definite at this time, but many things have been discussed.
One item that is a definite is that the committees need more storage room. Offices will be designated as storage for them.
The activity committee held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12. They discussed the upcoming events such as the off-site happy hour at It Doesn't Matter, and the Valentine’s Sip and Paint. I will report on both next week.
The committee will hold its election of officers next month, and only members of the committee are eligible to vote.
Poker night is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22 starting at 6:30 p.m. Some spouses will also be holding a game night during the poker game.
You should have registered by now, but if you aren’t, call Christina Stanley at 423-322-3263 to see if there are still spots available.
The chili contest is scheduled for Saturday, March 7 from noon to 2 p.m. The committee is looking for contestants to cook as well as for the community to come out to taste and judge the contest.
At this time, they are in need of more contestants, or the event may need to be canceled. Come on, I'm sure there are some chili cooks out there. I enjoyed tasting all the participant’s entries last year.
The book club will meet on March 13 at 10:30 a.m. in the amenity center. The book being discussed is “Eat Pray Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert. There is still plenty of time to read the book and discuss it at the next meeting.
New members are always welcome.
Due to the fact that my column is due by the Sunday before the delivery on Friday, I sometimes forget upcoming holidays.
Happy belated Valentine’s Day.
This year I also forgot the holiday for my wife. She is very understanding.
I woke up Valentine’s Day and saw two cards and a box of chocolates on my desk. Feeling bad about my oversight, I came up with a plan.
I crossed the word “husband” out on one of the cards and wrote “wife.” I handed it to her and told her that I was giving her half my box of chocolates.
She must have been excited, because she said, “What a guy.” I will take that as a compliment.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to ronaldtagliabue@gmail.com. Till next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.