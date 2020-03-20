Three meetings to report on this week.
Two of them were held on March 10, the first being the grounds committee meeting at 4 p.m.
The only problems reported were the small pool skimmers are not being maintained properly.
The new fountain in the Brookberry section of The Farm has been sent out for repairs.
A resident attending the meeting asked if something can be done to improve the landscape around our entrances.
Everyone agreed there is nothing we can do at the moment to our entrances off Carolina Forest Boulevard, but we can look into the entrance on Wheatfield Drive.
Once road construction is completed, the other entrances will be looked into.
The committee is asking the board to look into hiring a nursery to give us ideas of what type of plants to install.
In the past, we planted bushes only to see them die. A professional would seem to be the one to ask.
The board did over-seed the entrances, and that has been a nice addition as you enter The Farm.
The second meeting, at 6:30 p.m., was the Meet and Greet the Candidates for The Farm’s HOA board.
Board president Scott Kavana was the emcee. Each candidate was given a three-minute time slot to introduce themselves and explain why they are running for the board.
The candidates are Janine Interdonati, Gregg Markey, Debra Shovlin and me. Questions from the audience were taken, and questions could be directed to all four candidates or just one or two.
The main topic of discussion was security.
Many opinions were given, but all four candidates said they were willing to look at the possibilities.
Please make sure to send in your proxy and vote for the candidates of your choice.
There are three seats open on the board. A quorum is needed, and therefore it is important for you to send in your proxy even if you plan on attending.
The activity committee held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 11, and an election was held for the new officers of the committee.
Connie Gyrb was elected chairperson; Dave Koss co-chair; Christina Stanley secretary; and Rochelle Lind treasurer.
Due to the virus, I am not reporting on any upcoming activity events that may or may not be held.
Please watch The Farm’s activity website for more information.
There is a community food drive that does not involve any community get together. Food banks and Catholic Charities, together with The Farm residents, can make a difference for those less fortunate.
Just place a bag of non-perishable and personal items from the following list near your mail box at 9 a.m. on Saturday April 4.
Food needs are 1-pound bags of rice, instant grits, jelly, tuna, mac ‘n cheese, pork ‘n beans, cereal, dry beans, peas, and dry milk.
Personal items are tooth brushes, tooth paste, soap, can openers, shampoo and conditioner, paper towels, toilet tissue, napkins, laundry detergent, pampers sizes 4, 5 and 6 months, shaving cream and razors.
Your HOA board is closely watching the Corona virus outbreak.
Please watch The Farm website. If you are a homeowner and have not signed up yet, now is a very good reason to do so. The official website for The Farm owners is farmatcarolinaforest.com.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to rontagliabue@bmail.com .
