I thank the residents who took the time to call our management company to say they like the holiday decorations. Many thanks go to the grounds committee for installing them all, and the activity committee for purchasing new ones.
Many residents of The Farm have been keeping a close eye on the proposed new hospital on International Drive. It seems the Conway Medical Center leaders deferred their scheduled meeting with the Horry County Planning Commission until Jan. 7.
I heard some residents were going to be interviewed by two television stations this past week. I will report on that next week.
The end of the year mailing seems to have had a problem. Some homeowners received them on Saturday, Nov. 28. Most homeowners hadn’t received them as of this writing, Dec. 5.
The important information in the mailing is the 2021 budget and your payment book. The board checked with the printer and was told the mailing went out on Nov. 27. The management company is following this very closely.
I have four residents I have been watching to see when they get their package. One received theirs on Saturday, Dec. 5, but the other three did not receive it. I know the management company will be working on it.
I was glad to hear the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex is once again holding the Great Christmas Light Show. The display will be on through Dec. 30. The show is at 150 Citizens Circle, North Myrtle Beach.
There are 1.5 miles with 500 displays to drive through. Cost per vehicle with up to 15 guests is $15.
I have taken this ride a few times and strongly suggest you give it a try. Beautiful display to cheer you up. Something we all could use about now.
This is the last week to register your home for the holiday decorating contest. Your application must be filled out by Dec. 15, and judging will be the evening of Dec. 18. Please make sure your lights are on between 5:30 and 10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12, the activity committee will have a ride-by with Santa and Mrs. Clause. They will leave the amenity center at 2 p.m. and driving all around Carolina Farms Boulevard.
Individually packaged treats will be handed out to children on the sidewalk side of the street. Rain date: Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.
Fire Station 45 will also bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to The Farm on Friday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.
I was glad I waited till Sunday to send in my column. I now have the chance to congratulate Coastal Carolina football team’s impressive win against BYU.
The Chants remain undefeated and should move up in the national standings. It was one of the best college games I have seen in a long time. It was a real nail biter. Both sides are to be congratulated for their efforts.
Words of wisdom: “Behind every great man there is a woman rolling her eyes.”
“Never tell your problems to anyone, because 20% don’t care and the other 80 % are glad you have them.”
Wear you mask, social distance and stay safe. My wife and I have made a decision to get the vaccine when it becomes available.
I am always looking for items of interest.
Email to rontagliabue @gmail.com.
Till next time.
