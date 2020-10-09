By now the resurfacing of the parking lot at the amenity center should be completed. The work on the inside of the new activity center should be completed. The only work left on the activity center is to paint the outside. That contract has been awarded.
Finally, the work on the entrance on Wheatfield Drive should have been started.
I can never be sure all this has happened because I write this column almost a week ahead of the mailing date of The Chronicle.
The board has started working on the annual budget. The Farm budget has to be finished early so The Orchards and Planters Point can start their budgets. We hope to have it completed in a few days.
It is important for homeowners to sign in on The Farm’s website. This is the official site to inform homeowners on what is happening in The Farm. It also has all the forms, rules and regulations and other important documents of interest to homeowners. You must sign up, and proof of ownership must be verified. The site is www.farmatcarolinaforest.com.
This is the first year that the Carolina Forest communities are not having their yard sales on the same day. In years past we have had two, sometimes three on the same day. Waterford’s is on the 10th, Berkshire Forest’s is on the 10th, and Covington Lakes’ in on the 17th. In years past there has been a lot of talk about trying to coordinate dates with all the communities. Maybe something can be worked out for next season.
Upcoming meetings:
The grounds committee will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. in the activity center. The activity committee will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the activity center.
The board will meet on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the amenity center.
The ARC meets on Monday, Oct. 26 at 8 a.m. in the amenity center.
For activities held at the activity center, you must bring your own chair and at this time, masks are necessary.
I was sorry I didn’t get a chance to write a column for Sept. 11. I had planned on honoring some of our local residents who were there that day. I will hold that till next year, God willing, on the 20th anniversary of that infamous day.
Susan and I each year attend all the live theater shows in the Myrtle Beach area. We enjoy them all. We recently attended the Alabama Theater.
I was amazed at what a great job they did pertaining to social distancing. If you had a group of four or less, you sat together.
There were empty seats to your left and right. The rows in front and in back of you were empty. They even had taken a chair out of the middle of the row to allow those in the middle to leave their seats via the empty row in front of them.
I want to tell my New Jersey friends about a website for Vietnam veterans. It’s called the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation. It is located in Holmdel, New Jersey.
The wall there names all the New Jersey veterans who lost their life in the war. If you sign up on their Facebook page, those that lost their life in the war are memorialized daily.
Every day on the anniversary of a soldier’s death, a posting is placed on Facebook about the life of the individual.
I am not a Vietnam vet, but these forever young men are all born around the same time as I was. I take the time to read each one and realize how thankful I am to them and how lucky I have been to still be here at 76.
I don’t know if other states have anything similar, but you should check it out in your home state.
I send my respects to the young Myrtle Beach police officer who lost his life in the line of duty. PFC Jacob Hancher, may you rest in peace.
Till next time.
