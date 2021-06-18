A blast was sent out to homeowners last week telling them about the new pool rules, which start July 1. I am repeating it here for those of you who do not receive the blasts:
Dear residents,
this has been an unprecedented year. The board would like to thank you all for your patience as we tried to keep the community and your assets safe from the COVID-19 virus. I want to assure you that all decisions made by the board pertaining to the amenities were done with all the residents in mind and to keep our residents as safe as possible from the virus. Many residents felt the new legislation passed recently allowed us freedom to open everything up without the danger of lawsuits, that was not the case. The legislation recommended you should still abide by DHEC and CDC regulations. The regulations detailed you must wipe down equipment, clean frequently touched surfaces after every use, wear masks, and stay 6 feet apart, this is what we tried to maintain. These regulations have not been updated since Feb. 1. Some communities may have decided to forgo these recommendations at their own risk and the risk of their residents, we chose to err on the side of caution.
On June 8, Gov. Henry McMaster said that the state is no longer is under a COVID-19 emergency order. However, he also said that while it is no longer necessary to have a state of emergency, it is still necessary for us to be smart, to follow the guidelines and be very careful as we continue to pull out of the virus and its effects. This is exactly what your HOA is trying to accomplish.
Changes will be coming to The Farm’s amenities starting July 1. The exercise room will be open during the same hours as the large pool. The large pool will be open every day from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. The small pool will be open every day with the same hours. We will have wipes available for the residents to wipe down tables, chairs and equipment before and after every use. Additional chairs and tables have already been placed at each pool for residents. The July 1 start date was based upon staffing availability of the pool monitoring company. We would like to thank everyone for their patience during this unprecedented time.
Last week, I wrote about the complaints some residents had with our entrances. I forgot something very important. I explained the road construction held us back from planting in our flower beds by the monuments. What I forgot to point out is how great our entrances looked due to the overseeding we did to all the entrances. The grass stayed green all winter and looked great as you entered The Farm.
The lattice work has begun around the base of the activity center. Thanks to Paul Hoppes, John Schulgen, Lowell Marquette, Paul Sapienza and George Karaganeas.
Don’t forget Family Fun Day on June 26 from 2-4 p.m. in the clubhouse parking lot. I will write more on this next week.
On the lighter side…
My level of sarcasm has gotten to the point that I don’t know if I’m kidding or not.
Wife: can you stop yawning when I am trying to talk to you?
Husband: I’m not yawning I’m trying to say something.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to ronaldtagliabue @gmail.com.
Till next time.
