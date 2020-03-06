This week is the start of The Farm's Monday Night Golf League. All the slots have been filled. If you are signed up, tee off is at 5 p.m.
Winners of last fall’s golf league were first place George Bleicher, second Lowell Marquette, and third Paul Hoppes.
From time to time you will see our flags at half-staff and you may not know why.
Last week our flags were at half-staff in tribute to Deputy Andrew Gillette of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, who died in the line of duty.
Gov. Henry McMaster requested that all flags over buildings of political subdivisions be flown at half-staff.
Sorry to report the chili cook-off scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to a lack of participants.
Last year I attended and truly enjoyed tasting everyone’s style of cooking chili.
Keep in mind, as residents, you have to notify our activity committee if you plan on attending a certain function. Many people say they are disappointed when an affair is canceled, but did not call to say they would attend or take part in it.
Busy week coming up in The Farm.
First, on Tuesday, March 10 at 4 p.m., there will be a grounds committee meeting.
Also on the same date at 6:30, the Farm's Meet and Greet the Candidates will be held. These are the candidates running for the board of directors. They will be here to introduce themselves and answer questions from the audience.
Then on Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m., the activity committee will hold its monthly meeting.
Finally, the book club will meet on Friday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m. The book being discussed will be “Eat, Pray, Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert. The discussion starts at 10:30.
All residents are invited to attend all of these functions, which take place in the amenity center.
By now you should have received your packet from Waccamaw Management Company with the proxy and information on our upcoming annual meeting.
It will be held on March 31 in the recreational center on Carolina Forest Boulevard starting at 6:30 p.m.
Please send in your proxy even if you are attending the meeting. We need a quorum to conduct the meeting, and it wastes a lot of time to have to do the counting at the meeting.
The fountain on Wheatfield Drive is up and operating once again.
For many people, music is an important part of their lives. I think it becomes more important the older you become. It brings back memories of bygone times, high school, first loves, etc.
When I met Susan 46 years ago, I found out her favorite singer was Engelbert Humperdinck. Luckily, I also liked him.
When we lived in New Jersey we would go see him in Atlantic City or the New Jersey Arts Center off the New Jersey Parkway.
Once we moved here, we thought that phase of our life was over.
Much to our surprise, Engelbert was appearing at the Alabama Theater. He came approximately every 18 months. Needless to say, when my wife would see the advertisement for his next visit, she would be on the phone to her friend Barbara and they would immediately purchase the tickets.
We have seen him about four times since moving here. Last Saturday we once again went to the show.
A sea of white hair was in front of us, but they were all magically brought back to their teenage years.
Engelbert will be 83 next month. Has his voice changed? Of course. Is he as handsome as he once was? Of course not.
Does his music still bring a remembrance of by-gone times? Of course. Will we go see him, if he returns? Of course.
Email me your answer to this age-old question: Who is your favorite, Tom Jones or Engelbert Humperdink? Persons under 60 need not reply.
I am always looking for items of interest.
Email to ronaldtagliabue@gmail.com .
Till next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.