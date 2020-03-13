The Farm will hold its annual meeting on March 31 starting at 6:30 at the recreational center on Carolina Forest Boulevard. Even if you plan to attend, we ask you to mail your proxy in so we have a head count to reach our quota for a quorum.
There are three seats up for election on the HOA board. The four candidates for the board are incumbents Debra Shovlin and myself, Gregg Markey our Neighborhood Watch chairman, and Janine Interdonati.
Any questions must be sent in to Waccamaw Management prior to the meeting.
Last week, a Meet and Greet the Candidates was held along with activity and grounds committee meetings. I will report on that next week.
It was a slow week in The Farm. We did have at least four residents that I know of compete in the 5K race last Saturday.
Congratulations to Tom Connelly, Paul Sapienza, and Jim Hennessey and his wife Donna. All finished the race.
I’m sure there were other Farm residents but these are the only ones I am aware of. Congratulations to all who participated.
The Farm’s grounds committee has taken on another tough project designed to save the homeowners money. They have made the necessary repairs to the basketball post and this not an easy job.
Without a back hoe or some kind of lift, the backboard had to be taken down and replaced by hand. That and the stanchion were too heavy to take down in one piece and replace in one piece.
It took six people to stand up the stanchion and then hold up and install the backboard in place. The average age of these gentlemen is well over 60, probably closer to 70. They could certainly use some help from some of our younger residents whose children are the ones utilizing these basketball courts.
We owe them all a thank you.
Helpers were Paul Hoppes, Lowell Marquette, Jim Hennessey, Paul Sapienza, John Schulgen, Scott Kavana, Tom Gouker, George Karaganeas, Denny Mast, and Jerry Bouthet.
Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Farm’s activity committee will be holding its vendor craft show, and food trucks will be on site for your eating pleasure. Stop by and take a look.
Get ready for the Easter bunny hunt set for Saturday, April 4. More on this in the weeks to come.
Well, if you haven’t moved your clocks forward yet, you are probably wondering why you have been an hour early all week for your appointments.
There is talk in some states, including South Carolina, about keeping daylight savings time year-round.
I always thought that was a good idea. I hated leaving for work in the dark and coming home in the dark. They claim it’s a very depressing time of year. I hope our politicians look into this further.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to rontagliabue @gmail.com .
Till next time.
