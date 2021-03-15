The board has decided to open the large pool on May 1. At the present time, no decision has been made in reference to opening the small pool. We are also waiting for the DHEC regulations or suggestions on attendance at the pool. There have been many questions on Facebook about the rules. There is no need to call Waccamaw Management at this time because no rules have been established yet. We ask that you all be patient and the answers will be coming soon. I personally think the most important issue is the safety of The Farm’s residents.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks forward one hour on Sunday, March 14, at 2 a.m. The South Carolina Legislature has had a bill on the agenda for a while asking to keep daylight savings time year-round. I wish they would take action on it one way or the other.
I have seen many advertisements for replacing your roof due to hail or wind damage. I know many people have taken advantage of this opportunity to get a new roof. I want to show you a letter I received from my insurance company last week. It states: I am writing to let you know about an important change you will notice on your new homeowners insurance policy. My records show your roof is over 15 years old. As a result, any losses to your roof caused by wind or hail damage will not be settled on an actual cash value basis, instead of a replacement cost basis. With an actual cash value settlement option, you will receive the amount it costs to repair damage to your roof, less depreciation of the roof caused by weather and age.
Insurance has always amazed me. You pay thousands over the years and how little it wants to pay you when you need it. If I had started putting that money away for a rainy day savings, I could have covered my expenses.
Couples making $400,000 or less and single taxpayers making $200,000 or less can get a child tax credit of $2,000 per child for children up to 17 years of age. If the new stimulus package goes through, an additional $1,000 per child will be added. If you have already filed your taxes, you will receive the extra money sometime this summer. I wish they had this when I had small children.
Don’t forget to send in your proxy. The proxy must be in no later than March 29. If the 18% quorum is not met, the next meeting date will be April 6 at The Farm’s activity center. Given the extraordinary circumstances of the times and to assure the uninterrupted administration of your association, the board has made the decision to conduct the annual election of directors, to approve the 2020 annual meeting minutes and to vote on the tax resolution via mail in proxy.
Men are happier than women because…
You never have to drive to another gas station restroom because this one is too icky.
Wedding dress, $5,000; tux rental, $100.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to ronaldtagliabue@gmail.com. Till next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.