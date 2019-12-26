We had four events this past week.
It started off with the craft show on Saturday. The Farm residents showed off their homemade wares at the amenity center. Residents got to do some early Christmas shopping. The crafters on site were Deb D'Agostino, Tony's DJ; Sharon Kearsley, Gemstone Jewelry; Debra Coletti, Creations By the Sea; Carol Maslanka, Carol's Crafts; William Bartlow, Willies Wood Craft; Don Conner, DJ Connor Photography; Patty Bridges, Southern Crafters MB; Jordin Marron, Kingsley Rose; Debbie Lancto, Deb Diamite Designs; and Craig Woods, Craig's Workshop Building. There was a steady stream of visitors
Sunday was the football game at the amenity center. It was a disappointing turn out, only 17 residents showed up. At the time the event was scheduled, it was the thinking that two of our nearest teams were playing one another - Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons. Good idea, but who knew they would be out of the running for the playoffs. Not too many showed up, but the ones that did were treated to some good food cooked by Mark Sutton.
Tuesday, Dec. 10 was the monthly grounds committee meeting. Overall, The Farm is in good shape.
The tractor has received a new paint job by our handyman, Mr. Young. Looks great.
The fountain by the main entrance has been repaired, but there is another fountain, off Wheatfield Drive, that the board will have to decide to either get repaired or replaced. The damage was caused by plastic bags and fishing line.
Once again, The Farm received certification as a Firewise community.
The committee will take down the holiday decorations on Jan. 4 at 9 a.m.
The next grounds meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m.
Now for the good part: Chairman Paul Hoppes’ wife, Nancy Hoppes, made a delicious dinner for the members of the committee and the board. The main dish was a delicious beef barbeque and a Greek salad that I personally got the recipe for. It wasn’t the typical Greek salad I was used to, it was better.
Wednesday evening, the activity committee held a holiday thank you dinner for members of the committee, the board, grounds committee and Neighborhood Watch.
All these committees have worked together on many events held in The Farm. A total of 64 residents dined with Christina Stanley and her activity committee.
Fried chicken was the main course. It was from Lowes Food Store and I would say it’s one of the best I have had. Salads and a cake topped off the evening.
It's great to see The Farm committees working and socializing together.
A few items from Waccamaw Management:
The work on ponds 22, the pond behind the homes on Carolina Farms Boulevard in the 1100 block, and 13, the pond behind CFB in the 900 block, has begun.
Misty will be meeting with the county to look at possible sites for the installation of a speed hump on Scarecrow Way.
Some of you may find you are unable to get on The Farm’s website or are not receiving blasts from the management company.
With the newly passed law pertaining to HOAs, it is now possible to notify homeowners by email blasts with any important information. Therefore, only homeowners will be receiving the blast and be allowed on The Farm website.
The Farm website, farmatcarolinaforest.com, will be the official notification site for The Farm.
If you are a homeowner and have been mistakenly taken off the site, contact Misty Pace at or call 843-314-0830.
I wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to ronaldtagliabue@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.