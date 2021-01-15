Some of The Farm residents attended the most recent Horry County Planning Commission meeting.
Rich McAndrew sent a petition, prior to the meeting, from 144 homeowners in The Farm stating their objection to the new hospital project.
The commission voted 7 to 2 to recommend rezoning to the Horry County Council.
The neighborhood concerns were not an important point for the board to consider. What is and will be a concern for the Horry County Council is the loss of mitigation credits for the land Horry County purchased on the other side of International Drive.
Horry County needs the credits to do major infrastructure improvements that were funded by Ride III, including the widening of U.S. 501. If they lost some or all of the credits, the county would have to purchase land elsewhere, competing with developers to purchase the property.
This is certainly not a done deal as yet. There are nine state and federal agencies involved in deciding on the mitigation credits, including EPA, Fish and Wildlife, SCDNR and others.
The main problem with the location is it will be in the backyards of some homes in The Farm. And, there is the problem of the additional traffic, added to an already major traffic problem, when entering or exiting The Farm.
If you feel strongly about this issue, reach out to Rich McAndrew at mcandrj@verizon.net and make your voice heard.
My opinion: When I first heard about the hospital and its location, my first thought was, “At my age, I don’t care if they build one next door to me.”
After giving it some serious thought and listening to the homeowners that it will directly effect, my thoughts have changed.
We already have a new emergency room under 10 minutes away at McLeod and under 15 minutes away at Grand Strand Medical Center.
I can’t help but wonder, if they are looking to help the most people, why not the other end of International Drive? There are many developments off of S.C. 90 that need an emergency room more than we do.
Their nearest hospital is Conway Hospital. It could take 20 minutes or more to reach that hospital from S.C. 90. We would still be able to utilize the new hospital from here, only a 10-minute drive down International Drive. Just thinking out loud.
There will be no activity or grounds meeting this month.
I do know the grounds committee finished its repairs to the water tower on Wheatfield Drive. This was a major project.
These members of the grounds committee do amazing work, saving the community thousands of dollars each year.
This past week, Spectrum completed its work getting the free internet to all residences in The Farm. If you are having trouble, please call Spectrum. The management company cannot help with any communication issues you have.
Some residents had to either have the new equipment sent to them or go pick it up at the Spectrum office.
The main issue is to watch your bill for February to make sure you are not paying for the internet, modem, or router. I have been told Spectrum will come out to your home if you are having problems.
The HOA board is working on setting a date for the annual meeting which has to be held late in March. One problem is trying to set up a virtual meeting where everyone who wants to, can tune in. More on this in the weeks to come.
If you are interested in learning more about the Ride III project, I suggest you attend the next meeting of the Carolina Forest Civic Association. Jason Thompson will be there to discuss issues pertaining to the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard.
Meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 20 at the Carolina Forest Recreational Center.
I know many of us are getting very upset with the US Postal Service. We are still receiving gifts, Christmas cards, and other mail postmarked prior to Christmas. No one has given a reason for this problem. We are still waiting for some cards to arrive.
I am always looking for items of interest.
Email to rontagliabue@gmail.com .
