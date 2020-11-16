Last week I asked for residents to email me and let me know what they think about the proposed hospital next to The Farm. Response was poor so I figure most don’t have an opinion.
I see it is on hold at the moment. Environmental concerns were a key element in holding up the project. We all remember how long the environmentalists held up the widening of International Drive. The Chronicle has been following this very closely. Look for other columns in the weeks ahead.
I can’t help mention, once again, my displeasure with County Counsel’s decision to let the mask mandate end. I also want to thank Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Conway for extending their mask mandate.
I know I feel safer when entering establishments where masks are worn. You are not only protecting yourselves, you are protecting those around you. Particularly the elderly. My wife and I will proudly wear our masks.
With all the excitement and worries about the election, I forgot to write about Veterans Day in my column last week. I hope we all took time to thank a veteran for their service to our country.
Like I recently reported, a Quilt of Valor presentation to 21 Farm residents is on hold due to the virus.
I thought it would be appropriate to repeat a poem that has been read at all the presentations I attended. The Farm resident Tom Gouker usually reads this poem called “It is a Veteran.”
“It is a Veteran, not the preacher, who has given us the freedom of religion.
“It is the Veteran, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press.
“It is the Veteran, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech.
“It is the Veteran, not the campus organizer, who has given us the freedom to assemble and the right to demonstrate.
“It is the Veteran, not the police, who has given us the right to be secure in our persons.
“It is the Veteran, not the lawyer, who has given us the right to a fair trial.
“It is the Veteran, not the politician, who has given us the right to vote.
“It is the Veteran who salutes our Flag.
“It is the Veteran who serves under the Flag.
“Who gives his or her oath to support and defend the constitution and our nation against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
“It is the Veteran, willing to give his life to protect your freedoms and mine, who’s casket will be covered by the flag.”
May God bless all our veterans.
Congratulations to Tim McGinnis for retaining his District 56 House seat and to Lindsey Graham for winning his US Senate seat.
As of this writing, the presidency is still not called but it is looking good for Democratic candidate VP Joe Biden. It seems this may take a while as there is talk about challenges to many state elections.
I am proud to say all the worries about the possibility of violence at the polls never materialized. I am also very proud to be a South Carolinian with the way we conducted ourselves during this trying time.
Between the riots and the pandemic, we can hold our heads high.
Susan and I voted back when the poles first opened for early voting. Later I saw the long lines at the Carolina Forest Library, but they moved rather quickly. I am also very proud to see the large turnout in Carolina Forest. Maybe we are starting to realize how powerful we are as a community. Good job, Carolina Forest and South Carolina.
This past week was a busy week for our committees. The activity, grounds and HOA committees all held their monthly meetings. I will report on them next week.
Henny Youngman says “Hospitality is the art of making guests feel at home when you wish they were.”
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to ronaldtagliabue@ gmail.com.
Till next time.
