The activity committee is holding its first happy hour of 2020 on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Doesn't Matter Bar and Grill, 3689 Renee Drive. Come out and meet your neighbors.
A head count is needed. Call or text contact Debra Shovlin at 607-240-9845 or email to .
The activity committee is holding a Valentine’s sip and paint on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. The committee asks you to come out and join them for a fun night of painting. They will provide everything except your favorite drink, so bring that with you.
You must register, seating is limited. Text or call Dave Koss at 703-398-2526. Only The Farm residents can attend, and it is geared towards couples.
Poker night is back by popular demand. It will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the amenity center. Seating is limited. Text or call Christina Stanley at 432-322-3263.
Get ready for the next chili cook-off scheduled for March 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the clubhouse. There is a registration form on the activity website.
The rules are that all ingredients must be pre-cooked and brought ready to eat. Contestants are responsible for bringing their own utensils and products related to their temperature. Three-ounce cups and spoons are provided for serving.
Your entry must be ready at noon. All contestants must have at least one person on hand throughout the event. Each contestant is responsible for policing and cleaning up the area after the contest. Tables and electric will be provided.
Please make sure you list all your ingredients in case people have food allergies. Tasters will then vote for their favorite chili.
The Spring Monday Night Golf League will be starting up soon. An exact date has not been established yet. The league can only accommodate 40 golfers.
Sorry to say the league is full at this time. If there are any openings, I will let you know.
You should have received the first mailing from the management company pertaining to the annual HOA meeting.
I have written about crime in Horry County in the past. I just saw an article about the crime rate decreasing over the last two years. Even with the statistics showing the decrease, Myrtle Beach still has a reputation for being a high crime area.
The problem stems from the fact that the powers that be who collect this information use the number of residents in Myrtle Beach to do their calculations. They do not take into account the hundreds of thousands of visitors we get each year. Taking that into account, we may be one of the lowest crime rate areas.
When I lived in New Jersey and all the television stations were broadcasting from New York City, it was impossible for them to report on all the crime. They only covered major events.
Living in a smaller market like Myrtle Beach, every crime becomes big news on television and the local papers. This gives the impression we have major problems.
I personally feel the police do a great job with crime in Horry County.
The biggest problem I see on social media is the traffic problems around schools. The county police openly admit they do not have the man power to have police on all the roads near schools.
We should all let people know that Myrtle Beach, and in particular Carolina Forest, is not a dangerous place to live.
I have been here 15 years and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email to friendpa@aol. com
Till next time.
