Many residents of The Farm must still be reluctant to come out in masses. After opening both our pools on July 1, we have not seen the amount of people coming to the pools as in previous years. July 4 weekend saw the most residents, but that was even down compared to other years. The fun day also saw lower than average attendance than in previous years. I guess it will take time for people to feel comfortable with getting back to normal.
I will report on the monthly grounds committee and the monthly HOA meeting next week. The activity committee will not hold a meeting in July. Saturday is the first Sip and Paint of the year. I will report on that next week. A night exercise class is being formed. If you are interested, contact Debra Shovlin at ddolphin323@gmail.com or call 607-240-9845.
On July 17, another Sip and paint will be held in the activity center. It will once again be hosted by our talented instructor Davis Koss. Two sessions will be held, one session running from 1-3 p.m. and a second from 4-6 p.m. You will be painting a glass cutting board. To reserve your spot, contact Dave at 703-398-2526.
A few reminders: The large pool, gym and small pool are all open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Have you seen the great job our grounds committee did installing the lattice around the activity center? Great work and another money saver by the grounds committee. New mulch has been installed around the amenity center and activity center. Looks great.
I saw this posted by Horry County Police and thought it was worth repeating: “In Horry County most car burglaries involve unlocked cars and valuables left in plain view. If you are fond of your phone, wallet, laptop, jewelry, and personal property, save yourself world of headaches, take important items inside and lock your car. Cars are not safes, don’t use them to store guns and valuables.”
When we first moved here, my wife and I attended a few Myrtle Beach Pelicans ballgames. Every year since, we have said, “We have to go this year.” I am going to say it again. We are going this year. The Pelicans have just been named the No. 1 minor league experience by Stadium Journey for 2021. This is the ninth time the Pelicans have been ranked in the Top 10 minor league ballparks. The rankings are based on the park itself, its location, available activities, nightly promotions, entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and the creativity of the Pelicans staff.
The park was built in 1999 at a cost of $13 million. A beach dubbed Tito’s Beach Party was added in 2006 down the left field line. When the Pelicans became a farm team of the Chicago Cubs. the park had more upgrades. They brought the Wrigley Field experience to the Grand Strand. The food menu was adjusted to fit the Cubs theme and some Cub traditions were brought to the ballpark. Hope to see you at the ballpark.
On the lighter side…
• When I was young, I was poor. But after years of hard work, I am no longer young.
• I’m on a tequila diet. So far, I have lost two days.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email me ronaldtagliabue@ gmail.com. Till next time.
