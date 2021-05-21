Due to an HOA meeting, I was not able to attend the meeting about the proposed hospital on International Drive. I want to thank Rich McAndrew, Cici Ault and my wife for providing me this information.
The presenters were David Jordan, interim head of the planning and zoning department; Bill Howard, our Horry County councilman; Bret Barr, CEO of Conway Medical Center; and Brian Argo, CFO of Conway Medical Center. One other person whose name we didn’t get was the engineer and architect for the proposed hospital.
Bret and Brian showed visual aids showing renditions of the property with the four buildable fingers of land that are surrounded by wetlands. They use the word fingers to show different sections of the property. It was stated that finger one, closest to the Farm, would not have buildings taller that 80 feet. They also showed a bridge over wetlands connecting fingers one and two, allowing these two sections to be connected. They claim that an access road next to The Farm would only be used when the burn gates are down, prompting a resident to ask “Can the gate be moved further away from The Farm?”
The plan they presented showed fingers 3 and 4 remaining neutral, but still belonging to Conway Medical Center. Residents asked why the hospital couldn’t be built on fingers 2 and 3, leaving finger 1 as a buffer to The Farm. Lastly, the moving of the burn gates was discussed quite a bit. The hospital says they have no issue with moving them farther up International Drive.
The planning commission is meeting on May 27 and June 3 to review the plan. Horry County Council is planning on voting the issue at their June 1 and June 15 meetings. They are waiting on making the final vote until they hear from DNR about mitigation credits.
The grounds committee completed their work on the Mill Street entrance. They have submitted a plan for the planting of shrubs at the entrance. The filling in of soil, the leveling and planting will go out for bids. The committee has received the go-ahead to purchase lattice for use around the activity center. Bids will also be accepted for new mulch around the amenity center.
The activity committee reported the yard sale, “Sip and Paint” and the children’s “Sip and Paint” were all well attended. Exercise classes are on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 10:30 a.m. Contact Debra Shovlin at 607-240-9845 or email ddolphin323@aol.com. The committee is looking into a Family Fun Day for some time in June.
Game night and the vendor craft fair would be in September.
I am always looking for items of interest. Email me at ronaldtagliabue@gmail.com.
